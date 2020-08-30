More than 6 million players participated in the Marvel’s Avengers beta, and Square Enix is using the data collected by the tests to roll out fixes for the upcoming game.

In a blog post on the official Marvel’s Avengers website, Square Enix revealed that more than 6 million players spent a total of more than 27 million hours playing the game’s beta. There were also more than 300 million enemies defeated, 200 million Hulk smashes, 22 million Hulk Busters summoned, and 29 trillion kWh generated by Iron Man’s arc reactor, among other interesting statistics.

The data, however, is not just for show. Beta tests are meant to gather data and feedback before the actual launch of a game, and Square Enix said that the players “have made a major impact” on Marvel’s Avengers.

Among the fixes that Square Enix will implement in Marvel’s Avengers include eliminating various crashes and improving matchmaking, in addition to a Day One Patch that will solve many issues raised in the beta. Features that will be added due to player feedback include options to adjust camera shake sensitivity and motion blur, decreased delay of loot drops, and changes in the default settings.

Square Enix also provided a glimpse into what it is working on for future updates, namely a ping system in the War Zones mode, options for subtitle sizes, and a high-contrast setting.

Marvel’s Avengers will launch on September 1 for players with early access, with a global launch on September 4.

X-Men in Marvel’s Avengers?

Marvel’s Avengers creative director Shaun Escayg said in an interview that the game’s license extends to all of Marvel’s history of more than 80 years. This leaves the door for X-Men to join the game in the future.

The list of X-Men who also joined the Avengers at some point in Marvel history include Beast, Wolverine, Storm, and Rogue.

