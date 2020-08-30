  1. Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers beta test draws more than 6 million players

By

More than 6 million players participated in the Marvel’s Avengers beta, and Square Enix is using the data collected by the tests to roll out fixes for the upcoming game.

In a blog post on the official Marvel’s Avengers website, Square Enix revealed that more than 6 million players spent a total of more than 27 million hours playing the game’s beta. There were also more than 300 million enemies defeated, 200 million Hulk smashes, 22 million Hulk Busters summoned, and 29 trillion kWh generated by Iron Man’s arc reactor, among other interesting statistics.

The data, however, is not just for show. Beta tests are meant to gather data and feedback before the actual launch of a game, and Square Enix said that the players “have made a major impact” on Marvel’s Avengers.

Among the fixes that Square Enix will implement in Marvel’s Avengers include eliminating various crashes and improving matchmaking, in addition to a Day One Patch that will solve many issues raised in the beta. Features that will be added due to player feedback include options to adjust camera shake sensitivity and motion blur, decreased delay of loot drops, and changes in the default settings.

Square Enix also provided a glimpse into what it is working on for future updates, namely a ping system in the War Zones mode, options for subtitle sizes, and a high-contrast setting.

Marvel’s Avengers will launch on September 1 for players with early access, with a global launch on September 4.

X-Men in Marvel’s Avengers?

Marvel’s Avengers creative director Shaun Escayg said in an interview that the game’s license extends to all of Marvel’s history of more than 80 years. This leaves the door for X-Men to join the game in the future.

The list of X-Men who also joined the Avengers at some point in Marvel history include Beast, Wolverine, Storm, and Rogue.

Editors' Recommendations

The 43 best movies on Disney+ right now

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The best shows on Disney+ right now

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4 adds Marvel’s mightiest heroes and villains

Fortnite Nexus War

The fastest cars in GTA 5

gta 5 fastest cars ocelot pariah

How to sell cars in GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 Screenshot_361

Here’s how to get your powerful Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers relic weapon

These are the best cheap gaming monitor deals for August 2020

Sony opens up PlayStation 5 pre-orders to select players

All Fortnite season 4 week 1 challenges and how to complete them

How to pre-order the PS5

xbox series x vs ps5 and d

Fortnite season 4, week 1 challenge guide: Where to investigate mysterious claw marks

fortnite season 4 week 1 challenges guide where to investigate claw marks locations 20200827130727

Call of Duty: Warzone chapter 5 map — everything you need to know

call of duty warzone map guide

343 Industries hires a Halo vet to finish Infinite campaign

These are the best cheap Xbox One controller deals for September 2020