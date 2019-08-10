Gaming

Microsoft patent reveals controllers to transform smartphones into handheld Xbox

Aaron Mamiit
By

A Microsoft patent filed last month revealed plans for controllers that will transform smartphones into handheld Xbox consoles, in what may be the system’s first foray into gaming on the go.

The patent, filed on July 9, is for a charging device for removable input modules. While there is no specific mention of the Xbox in the application, a couple of the drawings feature all-too-familiar buttons and symbols.

microsoft patent handheld xbox mock upsThe patent is specifically for the charger of the controllers, which the filing said will temporarily attach to a touchscreen device to provide input controls. Possible features for the controllers include built-in speakers, a headphone jack, and wireless headphones support.

The controllers will address certain issues commonly experienced in games for a touchscreen device such as a smartphone, including slipping fingers, obscured parts of the display, and the cramped space for on-screen controls.

Designer Sarang Sheth from Yanko Design took a stab at mock-ups for the controller mentioned in the Microsoft patent, creating what may be the first look at an upcoming Nintendo Switch challenger.

1 of 3
microsoft patent handheld xbox mock ups 1
microsoft patent handheld xbox mock ups 2
microsoft patent handheld xbox mock ups 3

The detachable controllers certainly make the handheld Xbox mock-ups look similar to the Nintendo Switch. However, the major difference with Nintendo’s hybrid console is that the controllers in the Microsoft patents will focus on enabling the Project xCloud video game streaming service on mobile phones.

Project xCloud, similar to Google Stadia, will allow players to stream console and PC games to their devices through an internet connection. The games will not be downloaded to the devices, but will rather be streamed from Microsoft’s own servers.

The controllers featured on the Microsoft patent may make Project xCloud more attractive to smartphone gamers, as it will enable on-the-go gaming for Xbox exclusives like the upcoming Gears 5.

This will not be Microsoft’s first attempt at entering the handheld gaming market though. A few years ago, Microsoft’s former Chief Xbox Officer Robbie Bach revealed that the “Xboy” project was in development. However, the device did not leave the conceptual stages before it was ultimately scrapped.

With the detachable controllers just part of a patent, and without an official announcement from Microsoft, it remains to be seen how long players will need to wait for a handheld Xbox if it will arrive at all.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Nintendo Switch exclusives
samsung galaxy note 10 and plus hands on 5
Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile will come preloaded on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The currently unreleased, free-to-play game Call of Duty: Mobile will come pre-installed on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus phones. The game is due to release on iOS and Android later this year.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fortnite season 10 week 2 challenges
Gaming

Grab a spray, pray, and tag some gas stations with this week's Fortnite guide

The biggest mission this week in Fortnite: Battle Royale tasks players to spray different gas stations. Here are tips on how to complete this mission and the locations for every gas station on the Battle Royale map.
Posted By Cody Perez
fifa 20 gameplay volta football ultimate team career mode fifa20
Gaming

From new modes to ball physics, here is everything we know about FIFA 20

FIFA 20 is the latest game in the long-running series from Electronic Arts, and it brings several new game modes and gameplay changes. Here is everything we know about FIFA 20 so far.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
genk covert switch dock smashes kickstarter goal genkidock
Gaming

Covert Nintendo Switch dock can be taken anywhere, smashes Kickstarter goal

The Genki Covert Nintendo Switch dock combines the functionality of a standard charger with the Nintendo Switch dock, resulting in a tiny accessory you can take with you almost anywhere.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead redemption 2 review 29874
Gaming

From Breath of the Wild to Cuphead, here are the best games of this generation

Each year, thousands of games release across all platforms. Some are bad, some are good, some are great, but only a select few are amazing. We decided to narrow this generation of games down to the best 30 games.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
future 8k all about gaing tv gaming feat 2
Home Theater

The future of 8K TVs is all about gaming. We’ll tell you why

Whether you like it or not, 8K TVs are coming -- and fast. But the thing is, you probably won't need one if you only watch movies and TV. The real reason you'll want to pick up an 8K TV next year is video games.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
titanfall infamous second son list march game releases final fantasy x 2 hd remaster
Gaming

Here are the Final Fantasy games, ranked from best to worst

The mainline Final Fantasy games have changed a lot over their 30-plus year history. In anticipation for the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, we decided to rank the 15 mainline games from best to worst.
Posted By Steven Petite
prime day is done but walmarts online shopping extravaganza still kicking walmart deals post 2019 feature
Gaming

ESPN and Walmart temporarily shun violent video games after mass shootings

Both Walmart and ESPN have distanced themselves from violent video game content in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, despite video games not appearing to be a causal factor in either case.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Gaming

Here's where to find Xur and what he has for wares this week

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best motherboards for gaming
Computing

Need a new gaming motherboard for your PC? These are the best ones you can buy

Picking from among the best motherboards isn't easy as there are many great candidates for the top spot at every price bracket. Our favorites are a great place to start though, with recommendations for all sorts of gamers on every buget.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Breath of the Wild
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sea Of Thieves Hands-on Preview | Rotating a big wheel on the ship
Gaming

It's dangerous to go alone! Have fun with friends in our favorite co-op games

Video games don't always have to be so brutal, dog-eat-dog experiences! Here are some of our all-time favorite co-op games across a range of different platforms, genres, and difficulties.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin