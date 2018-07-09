Slay creatures at high resolutions when ‘Monster Hunter World’ hits PC in August

Share

Monster Hunter World is already the best-selling Capcom game in history, with more than 8 million copies sold, and it was only released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in January. Up to this point, PC players have been left out of the action, but they’ll be able to hunt down and mercilessly slaughter monsters like the rest of us when it comes to the platform this August.

Monster Hunter World will release for PC on Steam, and those who pre-order the game will get access to the Origin armor set and Fair Wind Charm. These are the same pre-order bonus items that were available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions earlier this year.

Capcom also released the system specifications needed to run the game on PC, and they’re surprisingly modest. It’s recommended that you have an Intel Core i3 8350 CPU at 4GHz and a GTX 1060 GPU, along with 8 GB of RAM, and the game will only take up 20GB of storage space. If you want to run the game at minimum settings, you’ll even be able to get away with a GTX 760 GPU, a card that came out more than five years ago.

Customization options appear to be extensive, with the ability to change water reflection, foliage sway, subsurface scattering, ambient occlusion, dynamic range, and several other elements. One other feature will be included that players aren’t likely to appreciate — Denuvo DRM. The software is intended to stop players from tampering with the game, but it has been known to cause performance issues in other titles and can typically be “cracked” in a matter of days or weeks.

Monster Hunter World comes to PC on August 9, and Capcom plans to support the game with free content updates similar to those for console versions.

The game isn’t available on Nintendo Switch and it seems unlikely the system will be capable of running it, but you can buy Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for Switch on August 28. An updated version of the 3DS game Monster Hunter Generations, the Switch version supports four-player cooperative play either locally or online, and it should give you your Monster Hunter fix while you’re on the go.