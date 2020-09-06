  1. Gaming

Even NBA 2K21 cover star Damian Lillard is struggling with the game’s shot meter

By

NBA 2K21 players who are struggling with the revamped shot meter should not feel alone, as even Portland Trailblazer star point guard Damian Lillard is having trouble with it.

Lillard, the cover athlete for NBA 2K21‘s standard edition, is known for his shooting touch, with career averages of 43.7% on field goals, 37.3% on three-pointers, and 88.9% on free throws. Those percentages, however, apparently do not carry over to NBA 2K21.

The shooting mechanic in NBA 2K21 was overhauled after feedback that it was too easy on NBA 2K20. The developers may have made shooting too difficult though, with players replying to Lillard’s tweet with their own struggles with the game’s shot meter.

The shot meter has also received its share of supporters, with some claiming that players will get used to it over time. The complaints with the feature, meanwhile, have already previously pushed NBA 2K21 gameplay director Mike Wang to share tips for the feature, while asking players to “be patient.”

The publicity generated by Lillard’s tweet likely helped raise the issue with 2K. The developer revealed that it will be implementing adjustments to shooting in NBA 2K21, but only for the lower difficulty levels.

NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles

NBA 2K21 previously generated controversy due to the price of its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions. The game will cost $70, representing a $10 increase from the usual price of games for the current generation of consoles.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick later clarified that the publisher will consider a $10 price increase for next-generation console games on a “title-by-title basis,” amid increasing development costs.

Editors' Recommendations

What to know about Spelunky 2: Release date, new weapons, and more

Spelunky 2

The Witcher 3 is coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

bestselling games of all time witcher 3

The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games

upcoming switch games supermarioallstars sunshine

How to change your Fortnite name

Fortnite Chapter 2

The best Google Home games

best-Google-Home-Games

The best VR apps for 2020

oculus quest review lifestyle 5

The best games like Jackbox

The best free-to-play games for 2020

The best free-to-play games for 2020

The best mechanical keyboards for 2020

How Fall Guys went from playground whimsy to the summer’s smash hit

is fall guys cross platform featured

Fortnite season 4 week 2 challenge guide: How to bounce on dog toys at Ant Manor

fortnite season 4 week 2 challenges guide how to bounce on dog toys at ant manor 20200903124251

The best iPhone games currently available (September 2020)

iPhone XS Max

New games and products unveiled for Mario’s 35th anniversary

Fortnite season 4 week 2 challenge: Ride a motorboat under colored steel bridges