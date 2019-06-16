Digital Trends
Some Nintendo Switch production moves out of China, including rumored new models

Aaron Mamiit
New Nintendo Switch models have reportedly already entered production, with some inventory moved out of China in order to limit the impact of U.S. tariffs.

It was previously reported in March that Nintendo is preparing to launch two new models of the console this year, which it was rumored would be revealed at E3 2019. The announcement did not happen at the annual video game event, but according to the Wall Street Journal, the devices have already entered production, citing sources within Nintendo’s supply chain.

One of the new Nintendo Switch models will reportedly look the same as the original version, but with improved internal components. It will not be as powerful as the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X, but it will be upgraded in the same sense as the New Nintendo 3DS models. Meanwhile, the other new Nintendo Switch is expected to sport a new look, but with lower specifications, which would make it less expensive. Rumored changes include the removal of the Joy-Con rumble feature and the decision to go hand-held only.

The report claims that Nintendo, in a bid to maintain its profit profile, has moved some production of the original version and the two new Nintendo Switch models into Southeast Asia, due to the Trump administration’s proposed 25% import tax rate on electronics made in China.

The tariffs may lead to higher prices for video game consoles made in China, which includes the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft may choose to absorb the additional cost themselves, but that will severely impact how much money they make from console sales.

With the systems now in production, the Wall Street Journal said that they may release soon, though it remains unclear when Nintendo will announce the new models. At E3 2019, the company instead focused on revealing new games, including the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, No More Heroes III, Contra: Rogue Corps, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, and a port of The Witcher 3.

Nintendo also provided more information on previously announced titles The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and Astral Chain.

