‘Nier: Automata’ will make Xbox One players very sad June 26

Nier: Automata — the action-role-playing masterpiece from Yoko Taro and PlatinumGames — is, objectively the best game ever made, but it was previously only available on PlayStation 4 and PC. But ahead of its E3 press conference on June 11, publisher Square Enix has let slip that the game will soon come to Xbox One.

A post on the Square Enix website, which has since been removed, confirmed Nier: Automata — Become as Gods for the Xbox One digital store. It isn’t clear yet if the game will be coming to retail shelves like the PlayStation 4 version did last year.

Nier Automata — Become as Gods includes the original game, three skins for your pod companions, a “machine lifeform mask” accessory, a special Grimoire Weiss pod, and the 3C3C1D119440927 expansion. With the exception of the expansion, this same content was offered in the “Day One” edition of the PlayStation 4 version when it launched last March.

3C3C1D119440927 includes access to costumes from the original Nier game, as well as three different “battle challenges.” One of the bosses you get to fight is Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda, because Nier: Automata is nothing if not self-aware.

It’s awesome for those who stuck by Xbox this generation to get a chance to play Nier: Automata, as the previous game was available on Xbox 360. The sequel shares some characters and a few plot threads, but it’s largely a standalone experience that can be enjoyed without any prior knowledge of either Nier or the Drakengard series. Writer-director Yoko Taro found the perfect partner in PlatinumGames, whose combat expertise allowed Automata‘s gameplay to nearly match its emotionally draining story.

Square Enix is having trouble keeping leaks under control this year. Just Cause 4 was revealed through a Steam advertisement put up too early, and details regarding certain worlds in Kingdom Hearts III was shared online before the publisher had a chance to do so. Rather than wait until the conference to announce that game’s release date, Square Enix instead did it early in the morning Sunday, June 10.

Nier: Automata will be available for Xbox One on June 26. We suggest keeping a cuddly animal close by to offset the ennui and sadness the game will bring you.