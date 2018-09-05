Here’s how to watch the September 6 Nintendo Direct event

Share

The holiday game rush is quickly approaching, and on Thursday, September 6, Nintendo will stream a 35-minute Nintendo Direct presentation that will focus on its upcoming titles. Here’s how you can watch it, and what we might see during the show.

The Nintendo Direct event will take place on September 6 at 6 p.m. ET, and Nintendo will be streaming it on its website via the official Nintendo YouTube channel. If you don’t want to head to another site, just bookmark this page, as we’ve embedded the stream right here for you to easily watch.

Nintendo said that both 3DS and Nintendo Switch games will be featured in the steam, but it didn’t specify which games we’ll actually see on display.

One that we wouldn’t count on seeing too much of — if at all — is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The game recently received its own massive Nintendo Direct event, which featured new characters as well as the revelation that there will be more than 100 playable stages.

Other Switch games we could hear about include Pokémon: Let’s Go, which is scheduled to release in November, as well as Super Mario Party and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. And with Dark Souls Remastered and Diablo III still on the way, as well, we could learn a bit more about them.

The paid Nintendo Switch Online service is going to begin later this month, so Nintendo will almost certainly mention it and why it’s worth subscribing. We aren’t sold on it quite yet, so we’re curious to learn even more about it.

There aren’t too many new 3DS games releasing in the future, as Nintendo has devoted many of its resources to the Switch, but the Luigi’s Mansion GameCube port is right around the corner, and the Shovel Knight: King of Cards expansion is also coming to the handheld. Nintendo isn’t planning to abandon the handheld, however, so a slimmer lineup during the stream doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t have great games to play in the future.

What game are you hoping to learn more about during the Nintendo Direct? It has been months since we’ve heard anything about Metroid Prime 4 and Bayonetta 3.