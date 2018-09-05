Digital Trends
Gaming

Here’s how to watch the September 6 Nintendo Direct event

Gabe Gurwin
By

The holiday game rush is quickly approaching, and on Thursday, September 6, Nintendo will stream a 35-minute Nintendo Direct presentation that will focus on its upcoming titles. Here’s how you can watch it, and what we might see during the show.

The Nintendo Direct event will take place on September 6 at 6 p.m. ET, and Nintendo will be streaming it on its website via the official Nintendo YouTube channel. If you don’t want to head to another site, just bookmark this page, as we’ve embedded the stream right here for you to easily watch.

Nintendo said that both 3DS and Nintendo Switch games will be featured in the steam, but it didn’t specify which games we’ll actually see on display.

One that we wouldn’t count on seeing too much of — if at all — is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The game recently received its own massive Nintendo Direct event, which featured new characters as well as the revelation that there will be more than 100 playable stages.

Other Switch games we could hear about include Pokémon: Let’s Go, which is scheduled to release in November, as well as Super Mario Party and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. And with Dark Souls Remastered and Diablo III still on the way, as well, we could learn a bit more about them.

The paid Nintendo Switch Online service is going to begin later this month, so Nintendo will almost certainly mention it and why it’s worth subscribing. We aren’t sold on it quite yet, so we’re curious to learn even more about it.

There aren’t too many new 3DS games releasing in the future, as Nintendo has devoted many of its resources to the Switch, but the Luigi’s Mansion GameCube port is right around the corner, and the Shovel Knight: King of Cards expansion is also coming to the handheld. Nintendo isn’t planning to abandon the handheld, however, so a slimmer lineup during the stream doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t have great games to play in the future.

What game are you hoping to learn more about during the Nintendo Direct? It has been months since we’ve heard anything about Metroid Prime 4 and Bayonetta 3.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming headsets of 2018
spider man prd
Product Review

Marvel's Spider-Man' slings and swings its way to the top of the superhero heap

Insomniac's entry into the superhero genre has a big suit to fill, but ‘Marvel's Spider-Man’ is a phenomenal action game, a strong Spider-Man story, and an open-world game that has plenty to do without getting boring.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best fortnite skins and how to get them
Gaming

Fortnite skins that will make you the envy of all your friends

The coolest skins in Fortnite are some of the hardest to find and we know how difficult it can be. From the outfits players deem the best to how to get them -- everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper
battlefield v firestorm battle royale
Gaming

‘Firestorm’ is the squad-based ‘Battlefield V’ take on battle royale

Electronic Arts and Dice have offered us more information on the battle royale mode in Battlefield V. Called "Firestorm," it seems ready to take on the biggest games in the battle royale genre.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ won’t charge you for post-launch story content

During PAX West 2018, BioWare revealed that story-based downloadable content in its upcoming online RPG Anthem will be free. This is a different approach from the one the similar game Destiny 2 has taken.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
golf club 2019 impressions the 20180831142014
Gaming

‘The Golf Club 2019’ wants you to get serious about golf. And you should

The Golf Club 2019 brings the under-the-radar series to new heights thanks to a PGA Tour license. With six official courses and thousands of pre-made and user-created venues, you'll never run out of content in this tough, but fair, golf…
Posted By Steven Petite
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Gaming

Henry Cavill gets lead role in ‘The Witcher’ Netflix series

Man of Steel and Mission: Impossible star Henry Cavill will play the lead role of Geralt in Netflix's upcoming The Witcher series. The series began as novels and has been given an worldwide exposure through games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
far cry 5 press
Product Review

'Far Cry 5' trades palm trees for pines, but it's still the same old game

Far Cry 5 has all the pieces of a lighthearted open-world romp and a dark, fascinating narrative-driven game. Unfortunately, the two are incompatible.
Posted By Mike Epstein
how to use vpn on ps4 playstation 4 settings
Gaming

Take your gaming experience to the next level with a VPN for your PS4

Setting up a VPN can be useful to PS4 players but figuring out how to do it and what you'll need to get it done can be a bit confusing. Here's all the info you need to use a virtual private network with your PlayStation 4.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
geforce rtx 2000 alienware predator 2080 dell acer
Computing

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Mobile sighting hints at more powerful gaming laptops

Nvidia's Turing architecture is about to go mobile. A new listing suggests that Nvidia is prepping the launch of its GeForce RTX 2080 Mobile GPU, bringing more power to gaming laptops with a slim Max-Q design.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

The best free-to-play games you can try right now on PC or console

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially-popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Astro A10 review
Gaming

Experience true immersion with these top-notch PS4 headsets

You don't have to stick with a shoddy headset because it came bundled with your console. These are the best headsets for the PlayStation 4, whether you're in the market for virtual surround sound or merely a comfortable build.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Razer Man O' War Gaming Headset review
Gaming

Hear your enemy before you see him with the best gaming headsets

A gaming headset allows you to seal out the world, get lost in the atmosphere, and dial in your skills. Our list of the best gaming headsets includes wired and wireless picks for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Brendan Hesse