Digital Trends
Gaming

Cloud saves will not be supported on all Switch titles

Eric Brackett
By

The Nintendo Switch’s paid online plan is set to launch later this month. The service touts a number of features, such as online multiplayer, access to retro games, and cloud storage. Sadly, that last feature will not be available on every game including some first-party titles. Users on the ResetEra forums discovered that the description for Splatoon 2, along with a number of other games including Pokémon Let’s Go and a handful of third-party titles, contained a warning that these titles would not support cloud saves.

Nintendo has offered an explanation for why certain games will not make use of online storage, but it is a disappointing one. In a statement released to Ars Technica, a Nintendo representative said that certain games were exempt from the cloud storage service in order to prevent players from cheating. 

“In certain games, this feature would make it possible to, for example, regain items that had been traded to other players, or revert to a higher online multiplayer ranking that had been lost,” Nintendo representative told Ars Technica.

Splatoon 2 also received a more specific explanation. In short, Nintendo feared that some players might use the cloud saves to manipulate the online rankings in order to make it easier to climb the rankings or undo losses.

Regardless of Nintendo’s reasoning, this decision is likely to be a frustrating one for many Switch owners. The Switch only provides 32GB of internal memory, so cloud saves could offer a way to alleviate the issues caused by the Switch’s smaller hard drive. Of course, the Switch also features SD card support so storage space has a fairly easy fix.

What is less easy to fix is the issue of backing up your Switch. Nintendo’s online cloud storage program is currently the only way to back up your Switch’s data. If you need to replace your system for whatever reason, the cloud is your only way of ensuring that your system’s data and game progress is backed up. It is possible to transfer the data from one system to another, but that won’t help you if your Switch is stolen or too damaged to turn on. This means that gamers run the risk of permanently losing their progress on certain games in the event that their Switch is damaged or lost.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Meet the voice actors of Marvel's Spider-Man
Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse
Computing

The new Logitech G Pro Hero looks familiar, but plays better than ever

After two years of research and testing with more than 50 professional gamers, Logitech G now offers a new family of “Pro” mice consisting of one wired and one wireless mouse. Both are based on the new Hero16K optical sensor.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
marvel's spider-man combat suit mod guide improvise
Gaming

All you need to know about fighting, suit powers and mods in 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

When it comes to kicking bad guy butt, Spider-Man gets some of the best gadgets. We're here to show you how which suits, abilities, and mods will take your Spider-Man combat skills to new heights.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
marvels spider man getting started guide marvel s beginners featured
Gaming

'Marvel's Spider-Man': A webslinger's guide to getting started

Web-slinging, rare Spidey suits, and crazy abilities are all just a part of another day in the life of Marvel's Spider-Man. Check out our guide to getting started and transform into the ultimate neighborhood Spidey.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
fortnite update high stakes fortnitegetaway
Gaming

Latest ‘Fortnite’ update adds new Getaway mode and grapple gun

The latest update for Fortnite, "High Stakes" adds a limited-time mode that tasks you and your squad with stealing a precious jewel and escaping alive. A Grapple gun has also been added.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
xbox greaseproof pubg controller feat
Gaming

Grab the pork rinds! This greaseproof Xbox gamepad shrugs off finger slime

Xbox Australia has revealed the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Greaseproof Xbox One Controller, a product for those who want to eat their real chicken dinners while they earn virtual ones.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Nintendo Direct presentation delayed after earthquake hits Japan

A Nintendo Direct event is planned for the near future. Here's how you can watch the 35-minute show, and what we expect to see detailed. Both the Switch and the 3DS will have games on display.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

More than 60 percent of Steam gamers have finally moved to Windows 10

Windows 10 is the most popular operating system among gamers. Windows 10 is now twice as popular among Steam gamers. It earned a more than 60 percent market share, compared to just 30 percent for Windows 7.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Fallout 76
Gaming

'Fallout 76' won't include a dialogue system

Bethesda's Fallout 76 takes the open world series in a new direction. With an emphasis on co-op, survival, and rebuilding a broken world, Fallout 76 will be the largest and most challenging game in the franchise yet.
Posted By Steven Petite
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Lúcio ball
Gaming

The Overwatch League adds 8 new teams for 2019, including Paris and Toronto

Blizzard's The Overwatch League will add eight new teams for its 2019 season, including multiple teams from both Canada and China. This brings the total number of teams in the league up to 20.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch
Gaming

How to keep those Switch controllers juiced up and your gaming undisturbed

The Nintendo Switch is king when it comes to the variety of ways you can play games on their console. It gets messy though, when you have to figure out how to charge your favorite Nintendo Switch controller but we can help you with that.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fortnite High Stakes The Getaway Week 9 Challenges
Gaming

Get that sweet crowbar pickax in one day with our Fortnite High Stakes guide

The Fortnite High Stakes limited time event has arrived and it brings the toughest mode we've seen yet -- The Getaway. Walk away with each challenge completed and every exclusive reward with this easy guide.
Posted By Cody Perez
microsoft xbox one recon tech special edition wireless controller 06809
Smart Home

Xbox-specific Alexa skills let you start console with your voice

Fans of the Xbox Kinect can rejoice. A set of new Alexa and Cortana skills allow players to control the Xbox One with their voice. Users can launch games, control the volume, and much more.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4
Gaming

These voice actors put the 'Oomph!' in 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

There's one thing that truly makes Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4, and it's the voice actors' authentic portrayals of the characters. Here are some of the people behind your favorite Spidey characters.
Posted By Felicia Miranda