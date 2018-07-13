Nintendo follows up on ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ by teasing new content

Share

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been out for more than year. As one of the Switch’s premier launch-window titles, the enhanced port of the Wii U arcade racer was met with critical acclaim. We absolutely loved it, and it seems as if Nintendo will give us reasons to go back in the future.

Nintendo head of software development Shinya Takahashi appeared in a recent video posted to Twitter about multiple of the studio’s smashing Switch hits. He touched on Mario Kart 8 first.

Mr. Takahashi answered a few questions on some of his favorite #NintendoSwitch titles, including The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and #Splatoon2! pic.twitter.com/UsKJKHNfLT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 12, 2018

“There will be further updates for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, so please look forward to it,” Takahashi said.

Now, we know that’s pretty vague, but Nintendo’s game “updates” are almost always content drops. So what could these updates be? Well, new racers and tracks would be awesome. This seems like a long shot, but wouldn’t it be cool to see Samus Aran or Captain Falcon. While the former is more of a pipe dream, Captain Falcon makes a ton of sense. After all, the game already has his Blue Falcon vehicle and the Mute City track comes from F-Zero.

Speaking of tracks, it’d be neat to see courses inspired by recent and upcoming Switch exclusives such as Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

We imagine Switch owners would gladly pay for character and track DLC. After all, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the second-best-selling game on the console, sandwiched between Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And there’s already some precedent for DLC, as the Wii U version of Mario Kart 8 had both course and character DLC.

Ultimately, it’s just cool that Nintendo plans on continuing to support the racer more than a year after its launch. Even if the updates are just limited-time events or tournaments, that would still be a win. Nintendo obviously knows that fans remain interested in the delightful racer. In late June, it became compatible with the Nintendo Labo motorbike, offering a fun and fresh way to experience your favorite tracks.

What kind of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC would you like to see? Let us know in the comments!