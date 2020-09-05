  1. Gaming

Oculus Quest marked as discontinued by retailers ahead of Facebook Connect

By

The Oculus Quest is no longer available from some retailers, less than two weeks before Facebook’s annual conference for virtual reality projects.

U.S. retailer B&H Photo Video marked the Oculus Quest as discontinued, while the wireless virtual reality headset is no longer available on U.K. retailer Overclockers, as reported by UploadVR. The device is also out of stock across many official retailers.

A sales representative from another U.K. retailer also told UploadVR that the Oculus Quest was marked as end of life and that there were no scheduled shipments for the device.

The headset’s disappearance, however, is not a sign of a failed product. Oculus dropped its Oculus Go headset to focus on the Oculus Quest, which was a turning point for the Facebook-owned company as it balanced the ease of using a standalone device with enough power to come close to the capabilities of wired headsets.

With Facebook Connect, formerly known as Oculus Connect, set to be held entirely online on September 16, the sudden unavailability of the Oculus Quest further fuels rumors that the Oculus Quest 2 will make its appearance at the event.

Digital Trends has reached out to Facebook to confirm the Oculus Quest’s unavailability, and whether it has something to do with what is planned for Facebook Connect. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Oculus Quest 2 rumors

The Oculus Quest 2 is rumored to be a lighter and smaller version of its predecessor, with a design that will make it more comfortable to wear for prolonged virtual reality sessions. It is also expected to adopt a two-tone look, according to an alleged image of the device.

Facebook was reportedly aiming to launch the Oculus Quest 2 within the year, but the COVID-19 pandemic is said to have pushed back its release to 2021.

