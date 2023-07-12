 Skip to main content
Palia beta: when it starts and how to sign up

Free-to-play cozy sim MMO Palia is currently in development at Singularity 6 and is gearing up to launch in beta this summer. Palia has been compared to Animal Crossing thanks to its relaxing gameplay, but it also features large multiplayer servers that truly drive home its sense of community. But when will the beta go live, how can you join, and what can you expect from it? Here’s what you need to know about the Palia beta.

Palia beta start time

Character holding fish in Palia.
Singularity 6

The closed beta begins on August 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET and is available on PC. Then, on August 10 at 1 p.m. ET, an open beta will commence, allowing everyone to participate.

How to sign up for the Palia beta

To sign up, players will need to create an account on the official Palia website. Players who sign up now have a chance at participating in a stress test, which begins on July 25.

What’s in the Palia beta?

While it’s unclear what sorts of limitations the beta will have, we do know you’ll get to experience Palia’s world, characters, and many of its gameplay mechanics such as fishing, farming, and housing customization. Keep in mind that your account progress will carry over from the closed beta to the open beta, and even into the full release.

For now, the summer beta is only scheduled for PC. Registering for a Palia account is limited to North America and Western Europe first, and will come to other regions later. Singularity 6 will offer a first look at gameplay on July 18 at 1 p.m. ET on the official Palia Twitch and YouTube channels.

