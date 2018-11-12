Share

Sure, you already own an SNES Classic, an NES Classic, and the Neo Geo Mini, but what if you are in the mood to play old Microsoft DOS games on your television? With the PC Classic, you can, and the system comes with a retro aesthetic to get you in the mood.

Much like other companies “classic” consoles, the PC Classic from Unit-e is a miniature system that will come pre-loaded with “at least 30 games” from the DOS era of the ’80s and ’90s. More games will also be available to purchase later and you can sign up for a mailing list to see the final game lineup whenever it’s nailed down.

The standard console comes in a retro-style beige color, and at least one more color will be available. The system will come packaged with a gamepad and Unit-e is considering also bundling in a mini keyboard and mouse, and all games will support both gamepad and keyboard setups. The planned price is around $100, and crowdfunding will kick off in either late November or early December before a release in the middle of 2019.

The PC Classic actually uses miniature floppy disc cards in order to play games. In a demonstration video, we see the system in action playing the original Doom, which runs quite smoothly.

On the back of the PC Classic is an HDMI port, AV ports, as well as a USB port. It will also support Bluetooth, so you should be able to use a variety of controllers if you don’t like the one it comes with.

It does seem a little bit strange to release a “classic” version of a system that has been continuously updated over the years, but for those who missed out on PC gaming’s glory days in the ’90s, the PC Classic sounds like the perfect entry point. There were plenty of great titles being released during the DOS days, particularly by Id Software, and we’re looking forward to seeing the game list when it’s made official. Unite-e is based in Maryland, as is Bethesda and parent company ZeniMax, which could lead to some exciting things.