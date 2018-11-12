Digital Trends
Gaming

The plug-and-play PC Classic joins the retro console bandwagon

Gabe Gurwin
By

Sure, you already own an SNES Classic, an NES Classic, and the Neo Geo Mini, but what if you are in the mood to play old Microsoft DOS games on your television? With the PC Classic, you can, and the system comes with a retro aesthetic to get you in the mood.

Much like other companies “classic” consoles, the PC Classic from Unit-e is a miniature system that will come pre-loaded with “at least 30 games” from the DOS era of the ’80s and ’90s. More games will also be available to purchase later and you can sign up for a mailing list to see the final game lineup whenever it’s nailed down.

The standard console comes in a retro-style beige color, and at least one more color will be available. The system will come packaged with a gamepad and Unit-e is considering also bundling in a mini keyboard and mouse, and all games will support both gamepad and keyboard setups. The planned price is around $100, and crowdfunding will kick off in either late November or early December before a release in the middle of 2019.

pc classic plug and play system pcclassic

The PC Classic actually uses miniature floppy disc cards in order to play games. In a demonstration video, we see the system in action playing the original Doom, which runs quite smoothly.

On the back of the PC Classic is an HDMI port, AV ports, as well as a USB port. It will also support Bluetooth, so you should be able to use a variety of controllers if you don’t like the one it comes with.

It does seem a little bit strange to release a “classic” version of a system that has been continuously updated over the years, but for those who missed out on PC gaming’s glory days in the ’90s, the PC Classic sounds like the perfect entry point. There were plenty of great titles being released during the DOS days, particularly by Id Software, and we’re looking forward to seeing the game list when it’s made official. Unite-e is based in Maryland, as is Bethesda and parent company ZeniMax, which could lead to some exciting things.

Don't Miss

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
playstation classic full game lineup
Gaming

PlayStation Classic powered by open-source emulator made by fans

The PlayStation Classic will be powered by the open-source, fan-made PCSX ReARMed emulator. The move is an unexpected one for Sony, particularly because it has not entirely been friendly with the emulation community.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
PlayStation VR
Gaming

Immerse yourself in a new universe with these incredible PSVR games

The PSVR has surpassed expectations and along with it comes an incredible catalog of games. There's plenty of amazing experiences to be had so we've put together a list of the best PSVR games available today.
Posted By Steven Petite
GTA V hunt
Gaming

These cheat codes made gaming history

For almost as long as video games have existed, there have been video game cheat codes. Here are some of the most famous cheat codes, including the legendary Konami Code found in dozens of games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
valve vr headset leaked
Virtual Reality

Prototype Valve VR headset leaked: HTC Vive challenger confirmed?

Leaked images revealed that a Valve VR headset is in development, even amid Valve's partnership with HTC for the HTC Vive. Sources confirmed the device, which may be bundled with a Half-Life VR game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
next major overwatch patch needs full reinstall ashe
Gaming

The next ‘Overwatch’ patch will bring major changes, require a full reinstall

The next major Overwatch patch will be a remaster patch, and will include load time improvements and memory optimization, among other things. With so many things to be added to the game, a full reinstall will be required.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet ft aviator controller feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 1-handed drone control, a pot that stirs itself

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for November 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
nintendo nes classic mini 2018
Gaming

Got an NES Classic? Here’s how to hack it to play more than 700 games

The NES Classic is terrific for what it is, but Nintendo's discontinued device remains limited in what it can play. Here's how to hack your miniature console and render it compatible with more than 700 games.
Posted By Will Nicol
fallout 76 announced fallout76
Gaming

‘Fallout 76’ day one patch is 52 GB, bigger than the 45 GB game

Fallout 76 is a 45 GB download, but its day one patch is even bigger at a hefty 52 GB. The contents of the patch remain unknown, but it will likely incorporate feedback from the game's beta testers.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
call of duty black ops 4 zombies secrets revealed
Gaming

Fired Treyarch tester spills ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies’ secrets

A former Treyarch employee revealed numerous Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 4 Zombies secrets. Among the unraveled mysteries were the Viking Boat puzzle in IX and the purpose of the Engine Room valves in Voyage of Despair.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with this list of the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best gaming console
Gaming

Sony could be working on a screen-equipped PlayStation controller

A patent recently granted to Sony seems to point to the company creating a controller with a touchscreen. The patent was filed in 2017 and granted in October 2018, which could mean it is planned for the next PlayStation.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin