Persona 5 Royal Confidants and romance guide

The Persona series has always stood out with its social system, where interactions you have outside of dungeons give you benefits inside dungeons. Persona 5 Royal is no different. Across the 22 Confidants in the game, you can earn everything from higher health and SP to special abilities and specific Personas. Earning it all, though, requires specific actions and, more importantly, specific dialogue choices. In this guide, we’re going to cover everything you need to know about Confidants in Persona 5 Royal, including the ones you can romance.

General Confidant tips in Persona 5 Royal

Before diving in, here are some general tips for maxing out your Confidants in Persona 5 Royal.

Equip the right Persona

Before you meet someone, check their arcana affiliation in the pause menu, and make sure you have in your possession a Persona that matches it. Your rank with them will increase more quickly if you do. If you want to meet a specific person and don’t have a persona with the same affiliation, you can always head to the Velvet Room and summon one without using up a time slot.

Know the right spots

Later in Persona 5, you’ll be able to choose a hang-out destination from your map when hanging out with a confidant whose bond isn’t close to ranking up. Choose hang-out destinations that match your friend’s interests, like the museum for Yusuke or a restaurant for Ryuji.

Buy all the gifts

Buy all the gifts you can in the underground mall and other locations, so you always have options when it comes up. This applies only to characters that you’re able to romance, although gifts can come in handy whether or not you’re looking to start a relationship.

Pray for friendship

If the confidant you want to rank up isn’t around, pray for them at the Meiji shrine (once you unlock it as a destination). Your progress toward the next rank will increase even though they’re not available in that time slot, priming your social link for the next time you do hang with them.

Check the map

By pulling up the map with R1, you can actually see which locations have confidants — there’s a little icon next to a train stop if there’s a buddy there. Even better, you can get more info about them if you highlight that stop and hit the square button, including who’s there and whether your link with them is close to ranking up.

You can check the next confidant skill

If you navigate through the confidants section in the pause menu, you can actually see the next skill or perk that ranking up a confidant will provide, as well as what level you need to get the rank to. This can be useful when deciding how to spend your time.

Save-scum

Save-scumming refers to the practice of manually saving your game before undergoing an important action or choice, then re-loading that save if something goes wrong. If you’re stressed about making a mistake while building up your social links, like choosing the wrong dialogue or giving the wrong gifts, you can always resort to trial and error.

Confidants in Persona 5 Royal

You can level most of your Arcana simply by socializing with your Confidants. However, some Confidants are only available on certain days or during certain times of the day, so it’s best to learn their patterns to maximize your playthrough. Here, we’re going to run down every rank for each of the Confidants in the game, as well as the rewards you get for reaching each rank. Dialogue choice matters with some Confidants, so we have the dialogue options below.

Some Confidant ranks require that you’re on the path to the true ending, too. In order to achieve the true ending, you’ll need to reach Confidant rank 9 with Maruki by 11/18, rank 8 with Akechi by 11/24, and rank 5 with Yoshizawa by 12/18. You’ll also need to refuse every offer presented to you in your third semester. Without spoiling anything, you’ll know when it comes up. Also, playable characters have an Awakening rank, which transforms their main Persona into something else. This rank only applies if you return for the extra semester in Royal. It doesn’t apply to the base game.

We have dialogue choices below, including the correct choices for romance options. Some Confidants have follow-up phone conversations, but the feature is exclusive to Royal. Any romance options only come up during the last two ranks, ignoring the Awakening. Also, some Confidant lines only level up during conversation, but dialogue choices don’t matter. These Confidants simply have “social” in the “how to unlock” column. You can jump directly to a Confidant using the links below:

0. Fool (Igor)

Igor’s Confidant line levels up automatically, so you don’t have to worry about it when playing. You’ll max out the line on 12/24, which is right before the game ends.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Automatic (4/12) Wild Ralk: Allows you to negotiate during a Hold Up. Arcana Burst: Allows you to earn bonus experience when fusing certain Personas. 2 Automatic (4/18) Third Eye: Allows you to see points of interest by pressing L2. 3 Automatic (5/5) Power Stock: Increases your Persona capacity to eight. 4 Finish Museum Palace None 5 Automatic (6/11) Super Stock: Increases your Persona capacity to 10. 6 Finish Bank Palace High Arcana Burst: Adds additional experience whenever you trigger an Arcana Burst. 7 Automatic (8/22) None 8 Automatic (8/31) Ultra Stock: Increases your Persona capacity to 11. 9 Automatic (10/11) None 10 Automatic (12/24) Max Arcana Burst: Adds more experience whenever you trigger an Arcana Burst.

I. Magician (Morgana)

Morgana’s line levels up automatically, too, though the last two levels require that you’re on the true ending path.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Automatic (4/15) Infiltration Tools: Allows you to craft basic infiltration tools in your room. 2 Send the calling card in the Castle Palace None 3 Finish Museum Palace Follow Up: Gives Morgana the chance to perform a follow-up attack after Joker. 4 Automatic (6/20) Kitty Talk: Gives you a second chance to negotiate with animal-type Shadows. 5 Finish Bank Palace Pickpocket: Gives you a small chance to steam an item whenever Joker attacks. 6 Automatic (7/25) Ace Tools: Allows you to craft any infiltration tool. 7 Automatic (8/29) Harisen Recovery: Small chance to cure party member status ailments. 8 Automatic (9/17) Endure: Small chance to survive a killing blow at 1 HP. 9 Finish Spaceport Palace Protect: Small chance to protect Joker from a fatal attack. 10 Automatic (12/23, true ending path) Zorro transforms intro Mercurius. Awakening Automatic (1/10, Royal true ending path) Mercurious transforms into Diego.

II. Priestess (Makoto Niijima)

Makoto is only available during afternoons on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, and you’ll want to take advantage of those days. You can only level her Confidant line through conversation. She’s also available while it’s raining, and she’s a romance option.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Social (requires rank 3 Knowledge) 1-9: Any 10: “The red-light district next.” Shadow Calculus: Allows you to see skills and items drop with the analysis option. 2 Social 1: “You’re very well informed.” 2: “The was dangerous.” 3: Any Phone: “Couldn’t agree more.” None 3 Social 1: “You have the wrong idea.” 2: “You can change.” Phone: “Sounds like you two get along.” Black Belt Talk: You can retry negotiation with martial arts-type Shadows. 4 Social 1: “That’s unlike you.” 2-3: Any 4: “Why do you use it?” 5: “It’s an amazing goal.” Follow Up: Gives Makoto a chance to perform a follow-up attack after Joker. 5 Social 1: “He sounds suspicious.” 2: “I got this.” Phone: “Try to reach out to her.” None 6 Social (requires rank 5 Charm) 1: “Love comes in many forms.” 2-3: Any Phone: “Tell him you’re on a date?” Harisen Recovery: Chance to cure party member status ailments. 7 Social 1-3: Any 4: “He was a noble man.” 5: “I’m sure he was happy.” 6: “You can figure that out now.” 7: “I’m game if you are.” Phone: “Of course” or “It’s the role I always hoped for.” Shadow Factorization: See Null, Drain, and Repel while highlighting a target in battle. 8 Social 1: “That’s how he ropes you in.” 2: “Absolutely.” Endure: Small chance to survive a killing blow at 1 HP. 9 Social (friendship) 1-2: Any 3: “That was the right move.” 4: “I’m a regular here.” 5: “You’ll find someone someday.” 6: “That’s not what I meant.” Phone: “It’s cheap.” Social (romance) 1-4: Same as above 5: “I’ll be your study partner.” 6: “I do.” Phone: “I’d do anything for you.” Protect: Small chance to protect Joker from a fatal attack. 10 Social (friendship and romance) 1: “That’s incredible.” 2: “Are you stressing over exams?” 3: “That sounds difficult.” 4: “What an admirable goal.” 5: “Just be careful, OK?” Johanna transforms into Anat. Awakening Social (after 1/13) Anat transforms into Agnes.

III. Empress (Haru Okumura)

Haru is another romance option, and she’s a little more available than Makoto. You can find her during afternoons on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, though she’s not available when it’s raining. For gifts, make sure to pick up the Earthen Vase in the Underground Mall.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Social (after 10/21) 1: Any 2: “That was our deal.” Cultivation: Gives you the option to grow vegetables on the Shujin Academy rooftop. 2 Social (rank 5 Proficiency required) 1: Any 2: “He sounds suspicious.” 3-Phone: Any None 3 Social 1: “They won’t find out.” 2: “I don’t want to go with you.” 3: Any Phone: “Smart response.” Follow Up: Gives Haru a chance to perform a follow-up attack after Joker. 4 Social 1: “That’s pricey.” 2-3: Any 4: “Let’s ask him.” 5: “I’m not really sure.” Phone: “Let’s get coffee again sometime.” Celebrity Talk: Allows you to retry negotiations with a group of Shadows. 5 Social 1: “Trust no one.” 2: “There has to be another way.” 3: “That doesn’t matter now.” Phone: “Pinch yourself.” Bumper Crop: Increases yields when harvesting vegetables. 6 Social 1: Any 2: “I had no idea.” 3: “That would be bad.” 4: Any 5: “Be strong, Haru.” Phone: “Let him say what he wants.” Harisen Recovery: Chance to cure party member status ailments. 7 Social 1: Any 2: “What do you want to do?” 3-4: Any Phone: “I’ll always have your back.” Soil Improvement: Decreases the time it takes you to cultivate vegetables. 8 Social 1: “The soil?” 2-3: Any Phone: “It’s your nature to nurture.” Endure: Small chance to survive a killing blow at 1 HP. 9 Social (friendship) 1-2: Any 3: “You’re very welcome.” 4: “He saw us as good friends.” Phone: “You’ve cheered up.” Social (romance) 1-3: Same as above 4: “I like you too, Haru.” Phone: “I miss you.” Protect: Small chance to protect Joker from a fatal attack. 10 Social (friendship) 1: “You’ve done great, Haru.” 2: “I’m sure you’ll succeed.” 3-4: Any Social (romance) 1-3: Same as above 4: “I’m glad too.” Milady transforms into Astarte. Awakening Social (after 1/13) Astarte transforms into Lucy.

IV. Emperor (Yusuke Kitagawa)

Yusuke is available every day of the week during afternoons, and even better, he’s around when it’s raining, too. Yusuke isn’t a romance option, but you’ll still need to make specific dialogue choices to fully level up his Confidant line.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Social (after 6/18) 1-5: Any 6: “Thanks.” Card Duplication: Gives you the Recarm skill card and allows Yusukue to duplicate skill cards. 2 Social 1: “It’s novel.” 2: “I hope you’re right.” Phone: “You’re already doing enough.” None 3 Social 1: “Don’t let it bother you.” 2: Any 3: “They isn’t like you.” 4: Any Phone: “That’s the spirit.” Follow Up: Gives Yusuke a chance to perform a follow-up attack after Joker. 4 Social 1: “Why are we in a boat?” 2: “Love comes in all forms.” Phone: “Don’t get discouraged.” Art Talk: Allows you to retry negotiations with a lone Shadow. 5 Social 1: “Do you want me to strip?” 2: “It doesn’t look like it.” Phone: “There’s still hope.” Card Creation: Allows Yusuke to create a skill card that he has copied. 6 Social (requires rank 4 Proficiency) 1: “It feels nostalgic.” 2-3: Any 4: “I couldn’t possibly tell you.” Phone: “He had a certain dignity.” Harisen Recovery: Chance to cure party member status ailments. 7 Social 1: “What do you mean?” 2: “The truth is within you.” Phone: “It’s not a crime to enjoy sushi.” Live Painting: Gives Yusuke the ability to duplicate and create cards on the spot. 8 Social 1: “It has to be Ann.” 2: “You’ve really grown, Yusuke.” Endure: Small chance to survive a killing blow at 1 HP. 9 Social 1: “Her love for her son.” 2: “You’ve really changed, Yusuke.” Protect: Small chance to protect Joker from a fatal attack. 10 Social Goemon transforms into Kamu Susano-o. Awakening Social (after 1/13) Kamu Susano-o transforms into Gorokichi.

V. Heirophant (Sojiro Sakura)

The loveable owner of Café Leblanc, Sojiro is available every day of the week except Wednesday during evenings (and while it’s raining). You’ll mainly level his Confidant line through conversation, though there are a few levels that only come up when you complete specific tasks.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Social 1-3: Any 4: “Got it.” None 2 Social 1: “Making Coffee.” 2: “That guy seemed suspicious.” 3: “I want the ladies to love me.” Phone: “Got it.” Coffee Basics: Learn how to brew coffee that slightly restores SP during Palaces. +2 Kindness Prerequisite Brew coffee once. None 3 Social 1: “Medium-fine.” 2: “Is it trouble?” Phone: “I’m ready for work” None 4 Social 1: “Tell me more.” Action: “Call Sojiro’s phone.” Phone: “Understood.” Leblanc Curry: Learn how to make curry that slightly restores SP to all allies during Palaces. +2 Kindness 5 Social (after 8/22) 1: “I think I’m addicted!” 2: “She wasn’t normal, huh?” 3: “It really paid off in the end.” Phone: “She needs a balanced diet. +2 Kindness 6 Social 1: “To each his own.” 2: “Shut your mouth.” 3: “Saving Futaba was no mistake.” Phone: “If I can help somehow…” Coffee Mastery: Learn how to brew great coffee, which greatly restores SP to an ally during Palaces. 7 Social (requires rank 5 Kindness) 1: “You might be right.” 2-3: Any Phone: “Feel like a real dad now?” None 8 Social 1: “Something with curry.” 2: “I was just protecting Futaba.” Complete the Mementos request given to you at the end None 9 Social 1: Any 2: “You have a great daughter.” Phone: “Futaba did great.” Curry Tips: Learn how to make curry that restores more SP to all allies during Palaces. 10 Social 1-2: Any Curry Master: Learn how to make curry that greatly restores SP to all allies during Palaces.

VI. Lovers (Ann Takamaki)

Ann is available during afternoons on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, and she shows up when it’s raining, too. She’s also a romance option, and a popular one, at that. Make sure to stock up on chocolate, custard, lipstick, and perfume, as Ann prefers these gifts.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Automatic (4/15) None 2 Social (requires rank 2 Kindness) 1: “Are you feeling better now?” 2: “You might be right.” 3: “I couldn’t just ignore you.” 4-Phone: Any Girl Talk: Allows you to retry negotiations with a female Shadow. 3 Social 1-4: Any 5: “Can we stop yet?” 6-7: Any 8: “Has that happened to you?” 9: “The freedom sounds nice?” Phone: “Could be.” Follow Up: Gives Ann a chance to perform a follow-up attack after Joker. Unlocks Inokashira Park 4 Social 1: “I know what you mean.” 2: “That’s hilarious.” 3: “Tell me.” +3 4: “Good idea.” 5: “Good luck with that.” Phone: “I carry Morgana in my bag.” Sexy Technique: Small chance to distract an enemy and cancel their action. 5 Social 1: “Give it up.” 2: “She’s amazing, huh…” 3: “It had grace.” 4-5: Any Crocodile Tears: Chance to reduce Shadow demands during a negotiation. 6 Social 1: “It seems that way.” 2-3: Any 4: “Comfort her.” Phone: “I’ll cheer you on.” Harisen Recovery: Chance to cure party member status ailments. 7 Social 1: “She admires you.” 2-4: Any 5: “Go get ’em, tiger.” Phone: “You got this.” Unlocks Asakusa-Oshiage 8 Social 1: “You have some real guts.” 2-4: Any Phone: “That’s probably it.” Endure: Small chance to survive a killing blow at 1 HP. 9 Social (friendship) 1-3: Any 4: “You have the others.” Social (romance) 1-3: Any 4: “You have me.” 5: Any Phone: “Of course.” Protect: Small chance to protect Joker from a fatal attack. 10 Social (romance and friendship) 1: “You really gave it your all.” 2:“I’ll be there with you.” 3-7: Any Carmen transforms into Hecate Awakening Social (after 1/13) Hecate transforms into Celestine

VII. Chariot (Ryuji Sakamoto)

You’ll easily max out Ryuji’s Confidant line as long as you pay attention to your dialogue choices. He’s not as picky as the other Confidants, available during the afternoons every day, as well as when it’s raining.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Automatic (4/12) None 2 Social 1: I’m counting on you.” 2-Phone: Any Punk Talk: Allows you to retry negotiations with an upbeat Shadow. 3 Social 1: “Let’s not fight.” 2: “Calm Down, Ryuji.” Phone: “I can’t exactly blame you.” Follow Up: Gives Ryu a chance to perform a follow-up attack after Joker. 4 Social 1: “Are you worried about him?” 2: “I know how you feel.” Stealth Dash: Improved maneuverability when dashing in the Metaverse. Unlocks Ogikubo 5 Social 1: “Protein powder?” 2: “Do you want to rejoin?” 3: “So he’s an asshole?” Phone: “Don’t worry. I gotcha.” None 6 Social 1: “We can train at my place” 2: “You guys should trust Nakaoka.” 3: “Absolutely” 4-5: Any Phone: “So he should’ve punched back?” Harisen Recovery: Chance to cure party member status ailments. 7 Social (text message from Ryu). This message only shows up on certain days, so accept it right away. 1: “Let’s talk to Takeishi.” 2: “I think it’s cool, Ryuji.” Phone: “Never know until you try.” Intsa-kill: Defeat a weak Shadow immediately. Unlocks Tsukishima 8 Social 1-2: Any 3: “All I did was watch.” 4: “You weren’t cool though.” Phone: “So. Case closed?” Endure: Small chance to survive a killing blow at 1 HP. 9 Social 1: “Are you satisfied now?” 2: “Don’t do it.” 3: Any 4: “I agree.” Phone: “Congratulations.” Protect: Small chance to protect Joker from a fatal attack. 10 Social Captain Kidd transforms into Seiten Taisei Awakening Social (after 1/13) Seiten Taisei transforms into William.

VIII. Justice (Goro Akechi)

Goro is more involved in Royal, so his Confidant line is now tied to conversations with him. If you’re playing the base game, this Confidant is automatic. He’s a bit tough to find, but you’ll find him around during evenings on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, rain or shine. The Justice Arcana has a deadline, too. You need to reach rank 8 by 11/17 or earlier. This Confidant line also has prerequisites for Awakening, which we’ve noted with “(AWK)” below.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Automatic (6/19) None 2 Social 1: “You always seem so busy.” 2-4: Any 5: “I see a lot of things.” Phone: “As rivals?” Sleuthing Instinct: Small change to discover one enemy affinity in-battle. 3 Social (requires rank 3 Charm) 1: Any 2: “Should’ve figured.” 3-5: Any Phone: “Wasn’t it fun?” Smooth Talk: Allows you to retry negotiations with a god-like Shadow. 4 Social 1: Any +0 2: “Now this is my kind of club.” 3: “Any recommendations?” 4: “It’s a great place.” 5: Any 6: “I can use a microwave…” Phone: “I kinda get it.” Sleuthing Mastery: Gives you a chance to see all affinities of one enemy at the beginning of a battle. Unlocks Jazz Club 5 Social 1: Any 2: “Are you used to gunplay?” 3: “You wanted to be a hero?” 4-Phone: Any None 6 Social 1: “A while, huh?” 2: “…You’ve been through a lot.” 3: “This is nothing.” 4: “Same.” 5: Any 6: “I think you’re right.” Phone: “My bad, I guess.” Follow Up: Gives Goro a chance to perform a follow-up attack after Joker. 7 Social 1: “That’s why it’s so fun.” 2-3: Any 4: “I couldn’t let myself lose.” 5: Any 6: “You’re my rival.” (AWK) Phone: “We’re rivals, aren’t we?” Harisen Recovery: Chance to cure party member status ailments. 8 Social 1-3: Any Battle with Goro Akechi (AWK) 4-5: Any 6: “I definitely wouldn’t lose.” 7: “Really hate losing, don’t you?” 8: “I accept.” (AWK) None 9 Automatic (during Cruiser Palace) None 10 Automatic (during Cruiser Palace) Endure: Small chance to survive a killing blow at 1 HP. Prerequisite After palace, you’ll have a thought while in bed. Choose “I want to keep our promise.” Unlocks Metatron through fusion Awakening Social (evening of 2/2) 1-2: Any 3: We’re stopping Maruki.” Loki transforms into Hereward.

IX. Hermit (Futaba Sakura)

Futaba shows up a few months into Persona 5 Royal, and once she does, you can find her during afternoons on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Unfortunately, she’s not around when it’s raining. If you’re romancing her, pick up the Heart Ring and Heart Necklace in the Underground Mall to boost your social link.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Automatic (8/31) Moral Support: Futaba may cast healing magic for your whole party during battle. 2 Social (requires rank 4 Kindness) 1: “That’s a great idea.” 2: “If we work together.” 3: “Sounds good to me.” Phone: “I bet it will.” Mementos Scan: Small chance to automatically map a floor of Mementos upon entering. 3 Social 1: “I was about to come find you.” 2: “Good to see you again.” 3: “We’ll both do our best.” None 4 Social 1: “Let’s do this together.” 2: Any 3: “I think it’s cute.” Phone: “I’ll help you anytime.” Position Hack: Small chance to go into a Hold Up at the start of a battle. 5 Social 1: Any 2: “I think you’re right.” 3: “He’s the protagonist.” Phone: “You did great.” None 6 Social 1: “That must have been a shock.” 2: “You didn’t know any better.” 3: Any Phone: “Are you running away again?” Active Support: Chance to recover SP whenever Moral Support is triggered. 7 Social 1: “What horrible parents.” 2: “We’ll show them the truth.” Treasure Reboot: Small chance to restore treasure locations after a battle. “Daughter’s Just a Meal Ticket” Mementos request Prerequisite Complete “Daughter’s Just a Meal Ticket” Mementos request. None 8 Social 1: “That’s incredible.” 2: “You worked really hard too.” 3: Any Phone: “Congrats.” None 9 Social (friendship) 1: “You’ve really matured.” 2: “Are you OK, Futaba?” 3: “If you want.” 4: “Because we’re teammates.” Phone: Any Social (romance) 1-3: Same as above 4: “Because I love you.” 5-7: Any Phone: “Do I really have to say it?” Emergency Shift: Small chance to automatically swap party during battle when two or more party members are knocked out. 10 Social (friendship) 1: Any 2: “You can’t lose to her.” 3-4: Social (romance) 1-5: Any 6: “You can’t lose to her.” 7-9: Any Final Guard: Small chance to fully block a killing attack. Awakening Social (after 1/13) Prometheus transforms into Al Azif.

X. Fortune (Chihaya Mifune)

Chihaya Mifune is a fortune teller in Shinjuku, and unlike the Confidant lines we’ve covered so far, you can miss her line entirely. Before you can unlock the Fortune Arcana, you need to visit Chihaya after 6/22. Once you find her, ask her for a reading, then return on a different day and purchase the Holy Stone from her (100,000 yen). Finally, return to her a third time to get the “Ending the Boyfriend’s Abuse” Mementos request. Complete it, and you’ll unlock the Fortune Arcana.

Once it’s unlocked, you’ll find Chihaya in the same spot during evenings on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. She’s not available when it rains. She is, however, a romance option, but you’ll need some specific dialogue choices to unlock her romance line before the last two ranks. We’ve noted those in the table below with “(R).”

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Social 1-5: Any 6: “I’ll be there.” Luck Reading: Boosts experience with a selected social stat for a brief time. 2 Social 1: “Encourage her.” 2: “Overturn your fate!” 3: “Open your mind to change.” Phone: “Of course I am.” None 3 Social 1: “Follow his heart.” 2: “Thieves may steal her away.” 3: Any Money Reading: Increases money earned from battle for a brief time. 4 Social 1: Any 2: “Trust in yourself.” 3-5: Any Phone: “I didn’t do much.” None 5 Social 1: “You’re such a hard worker.” 2-3: Any Affinity Reading: Automatically boosts a selected Confidant bond. 6 Social 1-3: Any 4: “You’re just Chihaya to me.” (R) Phone: “Be honest with yourself.” None 7 Social 1: “I don’t think so.” Phone: “Are you gonna be okay?” Special Fate Reading: Allows you to see the abilities of one of your Confidants. Prerequisite Talk with Chihaya for a Mementos request and complete it. None 8 Social 1: “I know.” 2: Any 3: “Hell yeah I am.” (R) Phone: “It was all your own will.” Celestial Reading: Allows Chihaya to trigger a Fusion Alarm. 9 Social (friendship) 1: Any 2: “Well, fate can be changed.” 3: “I like having my fortune read.” Phone: “I intend to do that.” Social (romance) 1-2: Same as above 3: “So I can be with you.” Phone: “I wanted to hear your voice too.” 100,000 yen 10 Social (friendship) 1: “You’ve changed.” 2-6: Any Social (romance) 1-5: Any 6: “It’s actually pretty cute.” 7: Any Special Bond Reading: Automatically triggers a Fusion Alarm.

XI. Strength (Twin Wardens)

The Twin Wardens give you their Confidant line almost immediately. Instead of interacting with them, you need to fuse a Persona with a specific ability to progress the Confidant line. Doing so doesn’t advance time, and you can progress any time you could enter the Velvet room. Finding the correct Persona with a certain ability is complicated, so we recommend having a fusion calculator handy. If you’re new to Persona 5, make sure to read our fusion guide, too.

Although it doesn’t take any time to progress this Confidant line, you’ll need to reach max rank by 12/24. You should be able to reach it before then as long as you regularly visit Mementos to capture Personas and register them in the Velvet Room. We have recommended unlock paths below, but you can unlock each level in a number of different ways.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Jack Frost with Mabufu Level Jack Frost up to level 12 Group Guillotine: Unlocks fusion with three Personas instead of two. 2 Ame-no-Uzume with Frei Fuse Suzaku and Berith None 3 Flauros with Tarukaja Fuse Berith with Orobas and Eligor Lockdown: Allows you to leave a Persona in the Velvet Room to learn a resistance. 4 Phoenix with Counter Fuse Jack-o’-Lantern with Hua Po for Yaksini, then fuse Yaksini and Kelpie None 5 Setanta with Rakukaja Fuse Silky and Lamia Special Treatment: Allows you to buy higher level Personas. 6 Neko Shogun with Dekaja Fuse level 28 or higher Anzu with Kodama and Sudama None 7 Lachesis with Tetraja Fuse Principality and Sandman for Thoth, then fuse Thoth and Anzu None 8 Hecatoncheires with Masukunda Fuse level 34 or higher Lilim and Anzu Guillotine Booster: Unlocks fusion with four Personas instead of three. 9 Bugs with Samarecarm Fuse Decarabia and Rakshasa for Hariti, then level up Hariti to level 41 before fusing Hariti with Pixie and Pisaca None 10 Seth with High Counter Fuse level 52 or higher Dakini and Ame-no-Uzume for Anubis, then fuse Anubis with Isis, Thoth, and Horus VIP Treatment: Reduces the cost of Personas available through Special Treatment. Unlocks Zaou-Gongen through fusion

XII. Hanged Man (Munehisa Iwai)

A short way into Persona 5 Royal, you’ll have access to Untouchable Airsofts and its owner, Munehisa Iwai. You won’t be able to start his Confidant line right away, though. You’ll need at least rank 4 Guts to start the Confidant line, and you’ll need maxed out Guts to complete it. There are a few ways to increase your Guts, the most prominent of which are taking the Big Bang Burger challenge and undertaking a clinical trial with Takemi. After you unlock the Confidant line, you can find Munehisa on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings, even when it’s raining.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Social (requires rank 4 Guts) 1-4: Any 5: “So what’s my first job? Starter Customization: Allows you to upgrade and customize your gun with parts. 2 Social 1-2: Any 3: “What should I do now?” +2 Proficiency 3 Social 1: Any 2: “I always knew you were a thug.” 3: “We made a deal, didn’t we?” 4: Any Camo Customization: Allows you to add and customize status-inflicting camo on your gun. +2 Proficiency 4 Social 1-3: Any 4: “Where’s my reward?” Phone: “I agree.” +2 Proficiency 5 Social 1: Any 2: “You’re pathetic.” 3: “I’ll stick around for the guns.” Phone: “You’re right.” Discount: Cheaper gun customization. +2 Proficiency 6 Social 1-2: Any 3: “Girls.” OR “That’s a secret.” 4: “You should buy us something.” Phone: “All I did was listen to him.” None 7 Social 1: “Absolutely.” 2: “He’s clever.” 3: Any Phone: “Bring it on.” Expert Customization: Expands the available parts for gun customization. Prerequisite Social (requires rank 5 Guts) 1: “I did it all for Iwai.” 2: “I want to help you.” 3: Any Complete Mementos request given to you at the end. None 8 Social 1: “I dunno.” 2: “I guess I could consider it.” Phone: “Understood.” +3 Proficiency 9 Social 1: “Are you sure he’s alive? 2-5: Any 6: “He’s a cool kid, huh?” 7: “Like father, like son.” None 10 Social 1: “It’s up to you now, Iwai.” 2: Any 3: “What if you’re right?” On the House: Makes gun customization free. +2 Proficiency Unlocks Attis through fusion

XIII. Death (Tae Takemi)

Tae Takemi is one of the first characters you’ll meet in Persona 5 Royal, as she asks you to undertake questionable trials in her clinic. You can find her every day of the week during afternoons, no matter if it’s raining or not. She’s a romance option, too, and she prefers the Black Mug from the Shunjuku General Store, as well as the Classical Hits CD and Mini Cactus from the Shibuya Station Underground Mall.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Social 1-7: Any 8: “Please go easy on me.” Rejuvenation: Allows you to start purchasing items from the clinic. +1 Guts 2 Social (requires rank 2 Guts) 1: “I have a bad heart.” 2: “I agree.” Phone: “I think I have superpowers.” +1 Guts 3 Social 1-2: Any 3: “I need the medicine.” Phone: “Of course not.” Sterilization: Unlocks additional items at the shop in the clinic. +1 Guts 4 Social 1: “Dr. Takemi will help.” 2: “You seem happy.” Phone: “I’ll reflect on my mistakes.” +1 Guts 5 Social 1-2: Any 3: “That’s good.” Phone: “About Miwa-chan?” Immunization: Unlocks additional items at the shop in the clinic. +1 Guts 6 Social (requires rank 5 Charm) 1-2: Any 3: It suits you.” Phone: “You can count on me.” +1 Guts 7 Social 1-2: Any 3: “Anything I can do?” 4: “We all do sometimes.” Discount: Cheaper items at the shop in the clinic. +1 Guts Prerequisite Social (requires rank 4 Charm) 1: Any 2: “I’m your ally.” 3-5: Any Complete Mementos request given to you at the end. None 8 Social 1: Any 2: “Let’s get to work, doctor.” 3: “It’s for you.” Phone: “I’ll be cheering you on.” +1 Guts 9 Social (friendship) 1: “It was rough.” 2: Any 3: “It was for my exams.” 4: “What do you think?” 5: “That sounds good.” Phone: “I’m glad we saw it through” Social (romance) 1-2: Same as above 3: “I wanted to see you.” 4: “I love you.” 5: “It isn’t a joke.” Phone: “So did you.” +1 Guts 10 Social (friendship and romance) 1: Any 2: “I wonder…” 3: “Yes, please.” (romance only) Resuscitation: Unlocks additional items at the shop in the clinic. Unlocks Alice through fusion

XIV. Temperance (Sadayo Kawakami)

Sadayo Kawakami’s Confidant line unlocks after you finish Madarame’s Palace and complete the “Operation Maidwatch” quest. After the quest, make sure your Guts are at least to rank 3, and talk to Kawakami at school. That will unlock the ability to call her from home and start her Confidant line. She’s available Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings regardless of the weather, and you must complete her Confidant line by 11/16. She’s also a romance option, preferring Designer Perfume and the Super Noisy Alarm Clock from the Shibuya Underground Mall.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Social (requires rank 3 Guts) 1-3: Any 4: “Yeah, I get it.” Slack Off: Allows you to skip class on certain days. 2 Social 1: “It does.” 2: “Absolutely not!” 3-4: Any Phone: “Uh, what the hell?” +2 None 3 Social 1: “Do some real cooking.” 2: Any 3: “I’ll request you more often.” 4: Any Phone: “Thanks.” Housekeeping: Allows you to request that Sadayo brews coffee or does your laundry during tutoring time. 4 Social 1: Any 2: “How rude.” 3: “You need to love yourself.” 4: Any None 5 Social 1: “It’s fun.” OR “Who’s the Master here?” 2: “So, did you stop?” 3-5: Any Phone: “You want some?” Free Time: Allows you to skip class on more days. 6 Social 1: “Want to rest a bit?” 2: “You should go home.” 3: Any +0 Phone: “How are you feeling, though?” Super Housekeeping: Allows you to request that Sadayo crafts infiltration tools or makes curry during tutoring time. 7 Social 1: “Don’t pay them.” 2: “Think this through more.” 3: Any None 8 Social 1: “Is this really what you want?” 2: “If that’s what you decided.” 3-6: Any Phone: “I’ll do anything for you.” The day after this rank, Sadayo will give you a Mementos request after some dialogue (choices don’t matter). Complete the request to continue. None 9 Social (friendship) 1: “Nonsense.” 2: Any 3: “Not really.” 4: “Got it.” 5: “I’m a master; you’re a maid.” Social (romance) 1-2: Same as above 3: “I want to keep seeing you.” 4: “I mean what I say.” 5: “I’m a man; you’re a woman.” None 10 Social (friendship) 1: “I’m glad to hear that.” 2: “I will.” 3-5: Any Social (romance) 1-7: Any Special Massage: Allows you to go out at night after visiting the Metaverse if you get a massage. Unlocks Ardha through fusion.

XV. Devil (Ichiko Ohya)

You can start Ichiko’s Confidant line any time after 6/25 by speaking with her at the Crossroads Bar in Shinjuku. You’ll continue to find her there during evenings every day of the week, even when it’s raining. Inchiko is a romance option, but otherwise, there’s nothing special about this Confidant line. You can strengthen your bond outside of talking by gifting her a Black Mug or a Fountain Pen from the Shinjuku General Store.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Social (after 6/25) Rumor-Filled Scoop: Reduces security level in Palaces every time you discover a Safe Room. +2 Charm 2 Social 1: “Mishima might…” 2: Any 3: “It’s for the article.” +1 Charm 3 Social 1: “You shouldn’t make assumptions.” 2-3: Any 4: “She was falsely accused?” Shocking Scoop: Reduces the rate at which the security level rises in Palaces, and lowers the security level whenever you defeat an ambushed enemy. +1 Charm 4 Social 1-3: Any Phone: “That was our deal.” +1 Charm 5 Social 1-3: Any 4: “That’s unforgivable.” Phone: “I don’t mind.” Unprecedented Scoop: Lowers the starting security level when you enter Palaces. +1 Charm 6 Social 1: Any 2: “He must not like you.” 3: “You should trust in her.” 4: “You’re a great journalist.” Phone: “I’ll dig up some more for you.” None 7 Social 1: Any 2: “Don’t let him provoke you.” 3: “You’re charming as you are.” Phone: “That’s the spirit.” Outrageous Scoop: Further lowers the starting security level when you enter Palaces. +1 Charm Prerequisite Social 1: “You seem tied.” 2: Any Complete Mementos request given to you at the end None 8 Social 1-4: Any Phone: “Good luck.” +3 Charm 9 Social (friendship) 1: Any 2: “You’re not giving up, are you?” 3: “I want to help.” 4: Any 5: “I didn’t take it seriously.” 6: “I’m just kidding.” Phone: “Fine.” Social (romance) 1-4: Same as above 5: “I took it seriously.” 6: “I love you, Ichiko.” Phone: “Please don’t dump me.” None 10 Social (friendship and romance) 1: “Is that entertainment?” 2-6: Any Legendary Scoop: Allows you to ambush enemies at high security levels. Unlocks Beelzebub through fusion

XVI. Tower (Shinya Oda)

Before you can start Shinya’s Confidant line, you’ll need to complete the “Winners Don’t Use Cheats” quest (Mishima will send you a text on 9/4 to start the quest). After completing the quest, head to the Arcade in Akihabara to speak to Shinya to start the Confidant line. You’ll find him there after you start on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday afternoons, regardless of rain.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Social 1-3: Any 4: “Call me when it’s game time.” Down Shot: Immediately down an enemy with a special shot once per day. +3 Kindness 2 Social 1: “Don’t compare me to you.” 2: “What a rude employee.” 3: “Do you admire them?” 4: “I’ll let them know.” Phone: “So then I can beat you?” Bullet Hail: Small chance to immediately trigger an all-out attack after you ambush an enemy. +3 Kindness 3 Social 1-3: Any 4: “That’s the spirit.” Phone: “Sure.” Warning Shot: Makes negotiating with downed Personas easier. +3 Kindness 4 Social 1: “Yeah, you tell him!” 2: “Get your revenge.” None 5 Social 1: “It was pretty weird.” 2: “I’m sure you can do it.” 3: “You need a new strategy.” Phone: “I’ll be cheering you on.” Laced Bullet: Boosts your chance to inflict a status effect with a gunshot. +3 Kindness 6 Social 1-2: Any 3: “I believe in you.” 4: “Not at all.” Phone: “Of course I won’t.” Cheap Shot: Increases Down Shot to three uses per day. +3 Kindness 7 Social None 8 Social 1: “No, she’s not.” 2: “Believe in them.” 3-4: Any Complete Mementos request given to you at the end Electric Slug: Increases the power of Bullet Hail. +3 Kindness 9 Social 1: “I’m glad to hear that.” 2: “It means you’ve matured.” 3: “He wants to win at all costs.” Phone: Any +3 Kindness 10 Social 1: “Thanks to my teacher.” 2: “You made things right.” 3: Any Oda Special: Joker’s gunshots ignore resistances and always hit. +1 Kindness Unlocks Mada through fusion

XVII. Star (Hifumi Togo)

To start Hifumi’s Confidant line, there are three things you need: The second rank in Yusuke’s Confidant line, access to Kanda (unlocked through the TV on 6/25), and level 3 Charm. After, you’ll find Hifumi on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evenings regardless of the weather. She’s a romance option, and she prefers the Book Cover and Designer Perfume from the Shibuya Underground Mall.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Social (requires rank 3 Charm) 1-6: Any 7: “Lucky me.” Koma Sabaki: Allows you to swap party members in battle during Joker’s turn. +1 Knowledge 2 Social 1: “That’s interesting.” 2: Any 3: “But you don’t want to, right?” +1 Knowledge 3 Social 1: “Describes you perfectly.” 2: “Having a difficult time?” Phone: “Bring it on.” Uchikomi: Small chance of a backup party member automatically performing a follow-up attack when Joker downs an enemy. +1 Knowledge 4 Social 1: “Must’ve been the katsu curry.” 2: “They’re cool.” Phone: “I’d love to.” None 5 Social 1: “She’s scary.” 2: “You should stop then.” Phone: “You’ve got a lot to deal with…” Kakoi Kuzushi: Gives you the option to escape during battle. +1 Knowledge 6 Social 1: “Is that frustrating?” 2: “Do what you love.” Phone: “You’re imagining things.” +1 Knowledge 7 Social 1: “It may come down to luck.” 2: “I believe in you.” Narikin: Gives you extra money if you defeat an enemy in a single turn after an ambush. +1 Knowledge Prerequisite Social (requires rank 5 Knowledge) 1: Any 2: “That won’t work.” 3-4: Any Complete Mementos request given to you at the end 8 Social 1: “I’m glad her heart changed.” 2: Any Phone: “I support it.” +1 Knowledge 9 Social (friendship) 1: “Give it all you got.” 2: “A very queenly decision.” 3: “I want to become stronger.” 4: “We’ll be friends forever.” 5: Any Social (romance) 1-2: Same as above 3: “I want to stay by your side.” 4: “I want us to date.” 5: Any Touryou: Allows you to escape battle immediately. 10 Social (friendship and romance) 1: “You’ll triumph in the end.” 2-5: Any Togo System: Allows you to swap party members in battle during anyone’s turn. Unlocks Lucifer through fusion

XVIII. Moon (Yukki Mishima)

You don’t need to worry about Mishima’s Confidant line too much. The first two ranks are automatic, and from there, he’ll send you Mementos requests. Regardless of your dialogue options, you’ll level up Mishima’s Confidant line when you meet with him. Make sure, however, to complete the Mementos requests as he gives you them before progressing the Confidant line. You can find him during the evening every day of the week, even when it’s raining.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Automatic (5/6) Mishima’s Support: Grants a small amount of experience gained from battle to backup party members. 2 Automatic (5/8) None 3 Social Mishima’s Enthusiasm: Gives you more experience from battle. 4 Social None 5 Social Mishima’s Desperation: Grants more experience gained from battle to backup party members. 6 Social None Prerequisite Social None 7 Social Phanboy: Further increases the experience you earn from battle. 8 Social None 9 Social None 10 Social Salvation Wish: Gives backup party members the same experience earned from battle as main party members. Unlocks Sandalphon through fusion

XIX. Sun (Toranosuke Yoshida)

Just like Mishima, you’ll automatically progress Toranosuke’s Confidant line each time you meet, regardless of your dialogue choices. He’s a little tougher to find, though. He’s only available during Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings, and he isn’t available when it’s raining. Also, you’ll need to complete his Confidant line before 11/13.

To start, go to Shibuya Station Square on 5/6 at night (the first night you’re able to leave Yongen-Jaya). Toranosuke is there giving a speech on the street. Talk to him, then take a job at the Beef Bowl Shop across the street and work there twice. Afterward, talk to Toranosuke again to start his Confidant line.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Social None 2 Social Diplomacy: Gives you the option to occasionally ask for more money or additional items when negotiating with a Persona. +2 Charm 3 Social Fundraising: Gives you the option to ask for even more money during negotiations. +2 Charm 4 Social +2 Charm 5 Social Manipulation: Raises the chance of an enemy giving you a rare item from negotiation. 6 Social None 7 Social +2 Charm 8 Social Mind Control: Gives you a small chance to skip negotiations when you obtain a Persona. 9 Social None 10 Social Charismatic Speech: Allows you to capture Personas higher than your current level. +3 Charm

XX. Judgement (Sae Niijima)

You don’t need to worry too much about Sae’s Confidant line, which appears well into the game. As long as you’re on the path to the true ending, this bond will pretty much take of itself, maxing out well before the end of the game. You don’t get any rewards for doing so, though. Also, the Judgement Arcana skips directly from rank 6 to max rank.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Automatic (7/9) None 2 Automatic (7/24) None 3 Automatic (8/22) None 4 Automatic (9/13) None 5 Automatic (10/12) None 6 Automatic (10/28) None 10 Automatic (11/20) True Justice: Prevents you from getting the bad ending.

Faith (Kasumi Yoshizawa)

One of the new Confidant lines in Persona 5 Royal, you’ll automatically start with Kasumi on 5/30. She’s isn’t available very often. She’s only available after school. Her Confidant line is composed of two parts, and 12/22 is your deadline to obtain the fifth rank and thereby completing the first part.

The second half begins automatically on 1/12, and after that, you can find her on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday during the afternoon. Kasumi is a romance option, and you can make a good impression by obtaining a Mini Actus and some Designer Perfume from the Shibuya Underground Mall.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Automatic (5/30) None 2 Social 1: “We’re just getting started.” 2: “Next time, then.” 3-5: Any Phone: “Impressive.” Tumbling: Prevents enemies from surrounding you in Palaces. +5 max HP 3 Social 1: “Making bento?” 2: “It looks delicious.” 3: “Is that all for you?” 4: “It’s definitely unique.” 5-9: Any +5 max HP 4 Social 1: “You’re looking to buy?” 2: “A pretty modern look.” 3: Any 4: “Let’s keep going.” 5: Any 6: “Good choice.” 7: Any 8: “Everyone deals with that.” 9: “We’ll work at it together.” Phone: “You should be more confident.” Chaînés Hook: Allows you to use the grappling hook to ambush enemies from a distance. +5 max HP Part 1 End Social 1: “It’s a surprise, yeah.” 2: Any 3: “Go ahead. I’ll watch.” 4: Any 5: “Congratulations.” 6: “That’s important.” 7: Any Phone: “Swimming.” None (must complete this step to unlock second half) 5 Automatic (1/12) None 6 Social 1-9: Any Phone: “You have to face it.” Follow Up: Gives Kasumi a chance to perform a follow-up attack after Joker. Fitness Talk: Allows you to retry negotiations with any Shadow. +5 max HP 7 Social 1-2: Any 3: “You okay?” 4: “That isn’t true.” 5-6: Any Phone: “I love a good challenge.” Harisen Recovery: Chance to cure party member status ailments. +5 max HP 8 Social 1: “Walk up to Sumire.” 2-9: Any Phone: “Online.” Endure: Small chance to survive a killing blow at 1 HP. +5 max HP 9 Social (friendship) 1-2: Any 3: “Of course I do.” 4: Any 5: “Go ahead.” 6: Any 7: “Let’s stay friends, okay?” 8-9: Any Phone: “Get used to it.” Social (romance) 1-6: Same as above 7: “I love you too.” 8-9: Any Phone: “Get used to it.” Protect: Small chance to protect Joker from a fatal attack. +5 max HP 10 Social Cendrillon transforms into Vanadis. Awakening Automatic (accept text message on 2/2) Vanadis transforms into Ella.

Councillor (Takuto Maruki)

You’ll want to be sure to have a Persona in the Councillor Arcana equipped by at least 5/10 to start Takuto’s Confidant line, which starts on 5/13. You attain the first two ranks automatically but will need to equip the persona to earn points from the dialogue.

After 5/14, you’ll be able to find Takuto fairly often. She’s available every afternoon, except for Thursday and Sunday, regardless of the weather. You’ll need to pay attention to the calendar, as you’ll need to reach the ninth rank before 11/14.

Rank How to unlock Reward 1 Automatic (5/13) None 2 Automatic (5/13) Detox X: Gives Joker a chance to automatically recover from a status ailment. +5 max SP 3 Social 1: “So they have, huh?” 2: “Of course.” 3: Any 4: “That one seems necessary.” 5: “Did that help?” Phone: “Good work over there.” Flow: Gives you a small chance to enter battle with Charge and Concentrate. +5 max SP 4 Social 1: Any 2: “I know, right…?” 3: “Is that what you’re researching?” 4-5: Any 6: “That sounds fun.” Phone: “I feel completely fine.” Happy Pop item +5 max SP 5 Social 1: “This looks great!” 2: Any 3: “You know, you’re right.” 4: “Hey, as long as it tastes good.” 5: “I guess so.” Phone: “It was thought-provoking.” Mindfulness: Small chance to automatically restore Joker’s SP when it’s low. Donut Worry item +5 max SP 6 Social 1: “Another cup?” 2: “I can do that.” 3: Any 4: “So give up.” 5-6: Any Phone: “Calm down.” +5 max SP 7 Social 1-4: Any Flow Boost: Raises the rate at which Flow triggers. +5 max SP 8 Social 1: “What do you mean?” 2: “Ooh, really?” 3: “Thanks for the food!” 4: “We’ve made a deal.” 5-7: Any Phone: “He’s a good friend.” None 9 Social 1: Any 2: “Kind of sad…” Detox DX: Increases the success rate of Detox X. +5 max SP 10 Social Wakefulness: Increases SP earned from Mindfulness Unlocks Persona 5 Royal true ending path Unlocks Vohu Manah through fusion

