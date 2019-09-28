The PlayStation Hits roster continues to grow since the collection was launched in June, with God of War, Far Cry 4, and Watch Dogs among the newest additions.

The PlayStation Hits collection, which includes some of the best games ever released on the PlayStation 4, is locked in at a price of $20. The physical copies of the titles are marked with the familiar red label that Sony has used in previous iterations of the promotion.

The roster started with the likes of The Last of Us Remastered, Bloodborne, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and recent additions include Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Nioh, and Resident Evil 7. Seven more titles will be included on October 4 to expand the collection to 46 games, namely:

Far Cry 4

God of War

Gran Turismo Sport

Rayman Legends

The Crew

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Watch Dogs

Other notable titles in the PlayStation Hits library include Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition, Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience, Persona 5, and Street Fighter V.

God of War may be considered the most impressive new addition to the PlayStation Hits collection. The game, widely seen as one of the best PlayStation 4 exclusives, breathes new life into the series by moving the protagonist Kratos from Greek mythology to Norse lore. The brilliant combat system, intense story, striking visuals, and open-ended exploration will make it a steal for only $20.

More games will be added to the PlayStation Hits lineup in the future, though which titles and when they will be included in the collection is anybody’s guess.

The PlayStation Hits games are a great way to reminisce the great releases for the PlayStation 4 and for players to catch up on titles that they have long kept an eye on, especially with the PlayStation 5 looming on the horizon.

The PlayStation 5, which may roll out as soon as right before the holiday season of 2020, was confirmed to be backward compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games. It is also rumored to launch alongside the PlayStation 5 Pro, eliminating the waiting time for gamers who want an even more powerful version of the console.

