 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Still looking for a PlayStation Portal? It’s in stock right now

By
PlayStation Portal bundle home screen while turned on.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

It’s been a long time coming, but we’re finally seeing stock for the PlayStation Portal creep through. That means one of the better PlayStation deals right now is being able to buy the PlayStation Portal at Best Buy for $200. It wasn’t that long ago that stock was non-existent, so if you’ve been itching to play PS5 games on the move, this is your chance to do so. Here’s what to expect from your purchase.

Why you should buy the PlayStation Portal

The PlayStation Portal is an affordable way to play your PlayStation collection while on the move or simply while in front of the TV with family and not in a position to load up the console itself. All you need is a Wi-Fi connection and you’re all set.

The PlayStation Portal took a little while to truly win us over but it’s a hugely useful way to play. It has an 8-inch full HD screen which is just the right size for portability while also making it easy for you to see what’s going on as you play. It’s capable of 1080p resolution with up to 60 frames per second so you get silky smooth gameplay.

Related

Purpose-built, the PlayStation Portal feels a lot like holding a DualSense controller with a screen in the middle of it. That means you get all the advantages of a DualSense controller including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers so you feel more in control of the action. Responsive vibrations react to your in-game choices and simulate environmental factors. The display is a touch display so you can always control the action that way if you’d prefer.

Battery life weighs in at about 4 hours so it’s perfect for playing while also spending some time on the couch or when someone else is hogging the TV. You can also take it away from the home if you prefer so there’s good flexibility here. Of course, you can’t play anything other than PlayStation games here but for many people, that won’t be an issue given the many best PlayStation 5 games around.

In recent times, it’s been tough to get hold of a PlayStation Portal but right now, you can do so for $200 at Best Buy. A great addition for any avid PlayStation fan, check it out now before stock runs low again.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Don’t miss this massive PS5 game sale — 68 games, from just $10
Malenia in Elden Ring putting her prosthetic arm on.

PlayStation 5 owners who are looking for the next game to play or are searching for titles to add to their collection should check out the offers in Best Buy's PS5 game sale. With games that span across all genres and prices that start at $10, you wouldn't want to miss the bargains here, and we've picked out our favorites to help you make a quick decision on what to buy. Feel free to browse through the dozens of PS5 games that are available in the sale, but you'll still have to act fast because there's no telling until when these discounts will stay online.

What to buy in Best Buy's PS5 game sale

Read more
This PS5 bundle saves you $70 on the console and Spider-Man 2
A PS5 sits on a table.

Gamers who haven't upgraded to the PlayStation 5, this is the offer that you've been waiting for -- the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle for only $450 from Best Buy. The console already costs $500 and the game sells for $70, so you're looking at savings of $120 if you purchase this bundle. You're going to have to act fast though -- while the supply issues of the PlayStation 5 are a thing of the past, it still flies off the shelves, so if you don't want to wait for the next restock, you better complete your transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle
The PlayStation 5 has been updated with the PlayStation 5 Slim, which is more than just a smaller version of the popular console. There's no performance upgrade between these two versions, but you do get slightly more built-in storage at 1TB from 825GB. That translates to usable storage of around 842GB from 667GB, which is nearly 200GB of space that you can fill with installed games, save data, screenshots, and more. The console still comes with the impressive DualSense controller, which offers haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Read more
This deal gets you a Meta Quest 2 for $200, its cheapest price yet
A woman dives into action with the Meta Quest 2.

There's still a lot of demand for Meta Quest 2 deals, even with the arrival of more virtual reality headsets, including its successor. If you've had an eye on the Meta Quest 2 for a while now, your patience has paid off because it's now down to its lowest-ever price of $200 following a $50 discount by Best Buy on its original price of $250. You need to act fast though -- VR headsets almost always sell out quickly whenever they go on sale, and we don't expect anything different with this bargain.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2 VR headset
Even after the launch of the Meta Quest 3, the Meta Quest 2 remains in our list of the best VR headsets as the best budget option because you'll be getting amazing value from this device. It's a wireless headset with a built-in battery and intuitive controllers -- no need to connect to a PC or set up base stations -- so it's all you need if you want to jump into VR and play the best Meta Quest 2 games. You also have the option to wirelessly connect to a PC if you want to access SteamVR titles. The Meta Quest 2 also offers 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback for total immersion.

Read more