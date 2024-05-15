Still looking for a PlayStation Portal? It’s in stock right now

It’s been a long time coming, but we’re finally seeing stock for the PlayStation Portal creep through. That means one of the better PlayStation deals right now is being able to buy the PlayStation Portal at Best Buy for $200. It wasn’t that long ago that stock was non-existent, so if you’ve been itching to play PS5 games on the move, this is your chance to do so. Here’s what to expect from your purchase.

Why you should buy the PlayStation Portal

The PlayStation Portal is an affordable way to play your PlayStation collection while on the move or simply while in front of the TV with family and not in a position to load up the console itself. All you need is a Wi-Fi connection and you’re all set.

The PlayStation Portal took a little while to truly win us over but it’s a hugely useful way to play. It has an 8-inch full HD screen which is just the right size for portability while also making it easy for you to see what’s going on as you play. It’s capable of 1080p resolution with up to 60 frames per second so you get silky smooth gameplay.

Purpose-built, the PlayStation Portal feels a lot like holding a DualSense controller with a screen in the middle of it. That means you get all the advantages of a DualSense controller including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers so you feel more in control of the action. Responsive vibrations react to your in-game choices and simulate environmental factors. The display is a touch display so you can always control the action that way if you’d prefer.

Battery life weighs in at about 4 hours so it’s perfect for playing while also spending some time on the couch or when someone else is hogging the TV. You can also take it away from the home if you prefer so there’s good flexibility here. Of course, you can’t play anything other than PlayStation games here but for many people, that won’t be an issue given the many best PlayStation 5 games around.

In recent times, it’s been tough to get hold of a PlayStation Portal but right now, you can do so for $200 at Best Buy. A great addition for any avid PlayStation fan, check it out now before stock runs low again.

Editors' Recommendations