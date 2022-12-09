 Skip to main content
How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Jesse Lennox
By

For anyone who wants to hunt those elusive shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the normal odds of encountering one are naturally very low. Like in past games, however, there are a number of ways in which you can increase your odds of finding one of these off-color Pokémon, with the Shiny Charm being the single greatest boon you can get. That being said, it's no easy feat to acquire this beneficial charm. Before you go trying to catch all the shiny Pokémon you can, here's how you can get the Shiny Charm to make your life a bit easier.

Difficulty

Expert

What You Need

  • A complete Pokédex

How to get the Shiny Charm

The Shiny Charm will take quite a bit of time and effort to unlock, but if you're serious about hunting shiny Pokémon, it is worth the time investment.

Step 1: Complete the Pokédex by catching all 400 Pokémon.

Complete Pokedex.

Step 2: Return to the Academy, go to the Biology Lab, and talk to Jacq, your biology and homeroom teacher. If you visit Jacq throughout the game, he'll give you rewards based on how much of the Pokédex you've completed. If you've caught all 400 Pokémon, he will reward you with the Shiny Charm.

Jacq looking through your Pokedex.
Shiny Charm item description screen.

How does the Shiny Charm work?

Once you have the Shiny Charm, your odds of finding a shiny Pokémon will automatically increase from the base of 1/4,096 down to 1/1,365. That makes it 3X more likely that you will find a shiny. Combine that with the other shiny hunting tips to make catching these rare Pokémon even easier.

