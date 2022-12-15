 Skip to main content
PS Plus games: what’s new in December 2022

The PlayStation 5’s game library is full of fantastic titles for all gamers. It’s home to several critically acclaimed exclusives like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Stray, among others — there are almost too many great games to keep track of (or afford to purchase). Thankfully, Sony has PS Plus, a game subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass that allows members to download and play a growing library of PlayStation games for a small monthly fee.

New games are being added to the service every month, including recent hits, classics from years ago, and brand-new indie games. Check out the list below to see what games have been added to PS Plus recently. We’ll update this list every month as new titles are being added or removed from the library.

Our top pick for December 2022

Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
80 %
M
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer Monolith Productions
Publisher WB Games
Release October 10, 2017
The second title in the Middle-earth saga, Shadow of War continues to follow the exploits of Talion, the Gondorian Ranger who bonded with the wraith of the Elf Lord Celebrimbor, as they forge a new Ring of Power to amass an army to fight against Sauron. Fights armies of orcs and ologs, recruit your own legion as the Bright Lord, and try to save Midde-earth from evil forces. This game is a must-play if you’ve never experienced it, and a worthwhile reply if you’ve only gone through the campaign once. 
Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Kraken Gameplay Walkthrough Trailer (Official)

What’s new in December 2022

Sony

All of the following titles will be available as part of the PS Plus game catalog starting on December 20, 2022.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

  • Far Cry 5 (PS4)
  • Far Cry New Dawn (PS4)
  • Far Cry Primal (PS4)
  • Mortal Shell (PS4, PS5)
  • Judgment (PS4, PS5)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, PS5)
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PS4)
  • Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor (PS4)
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4)
  • The Pedestrian (PS4, PS5)
  • Evil Genius 2 (PS4, PS5)
  • Adventure Time; Pirates of the Enchiridion (PS4)
  • Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4, PS5)
  • Gigantosaurus The Game (PS4)
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PS4)
  • Worms W.M.D (PS4)
  • The Escapists 2 (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium Classics 

  • Ridge Racer 2 (PSP)
  • Heavenly Sword (PS3)
  • Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (PS1)
  • Pinball Heroes (PSP)

