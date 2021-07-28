  1. Gaming

PS5 remains fastest-selling PlayStation console, crossing 10 million units sold

By

Even with a hardware shortage the PlayStation 5 has broken sales records for Sony. According to a post from the tech giant today, as of July 18, the PS5 sold over 10 million units globally. Having hit that mark three weeks before the PS4 had in its lifetime, the PS5 is now definitively the fastest-selling PlayStation console.

Naturally, the record-breaking sales numbers are cause for celebration at Sony. Per a post on Businesswire from the company, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan says “I can’t express enough the deep gratitude we feel for our passionate community of Playstation fans who have embraced PS5, and the world-class development and publishing partners who bring such incredible gaming experiences to our platforms.”

Along with some record-setting hardware sales, software for the PS5 has also been selling well, at least in most cases. The Businesswire post also revealed the sales numbers for four games developed under Sony’s umbrella: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesMLB The Show 21Returnal, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Ratchet tethers through a portal in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

According to Sony, Over 6.5 million copies of Spider-Man: Miles Morales have been sold since July 18, although it’s not clear what the split between sales of the game on PS4 and PS5 are. MLB The Show 21 has sold over 2 million copies across the PS4 and PS5, with at least an additional 2 million being sold on other platforms, including the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has sold just over 1 million units, and while that number may be unassuming next to the other games listed, it’s worth noting that Rift Apart is only available on PS5. With 10 million PS5s sold globally, that leaves the latest Ratchet & Clank game on one out of every 10 PS5s.

However, the most surprising number reported by Sony is for Housemarque’s Returnal, which has sold over 560,000 copies since releasing on April 30. While the niche title hasn’t sold as well as other PlayStation exclusives listed here, Sony still acquired Housemarque this past June for an undisclosed amount. The purchase, made when Returnal‘s sales numbers were even lower, shows that Sony has a great amount of faith in Housemarque and is ready to back the developer’s next title.

