It’s been a shaky roll out for Nvidia GeForce Now, with numerous publishers pulling their games from the service since it moved from beta in February 2020.

GeForce Now allows subscribers to stream games they already own on other platforms like Steam, the Epic Games Store, or another retailer. However, several publishers are removing their games from the new streaming offering

It began with what initially appeared to be an isolated case with Activision Blizzard but has expended to multiple publishers and dozens of games. Digital Trends rounded up all major game publishers that pulled out of GeForce Now so far and will watch for any changes.

Activision Blizzard

Activision and Blizzard games were available on Nvidia GeForce Now during the service’s extended beta period, but the agreement between the companies didn’t extend into its official launch. Activision wanted a commercial agreement before the games could be available on a paid service, according to Bloomberg. Nvidia said it misunderstood this, believing its agreement also covered the post-launch period.

“Per their request, please be advised Activision Blizzard games will be removed from the service,” Nvidia said in an update post. “While unfortunate, we hope to work together with Activision Blizzard to re-enable these games and more in the future.”

Full game list

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Duty: WWII

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Diablo III

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

StarCraft Remastered

StarCraft 2: Legacy of the Void

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

World of Warcraft Classic

Bethesda

Nvidia announced in February that almost all Bethesda games would be removed from the service, including first-party and third-party titles. The sole exception to this is Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which is available to members at all tiers and can be played with ray tracing for members at the Founders level.

Bethesda has stayed quiet on the removal of its games and why Youngblood isn’t included in the list, but almost no major game Bethesda has published over the last several years is playable on GeForce Now anymore, including games in the Fallout, Elder Scrolls, and Dishonored series.

Full game list

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Doom

Fallout 3

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Prey

Quake Champions

Rage 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition

The Evil Within 2

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

2K Games and Rockstar Games

2K Games requested that its game lineup be removed from GeForce Now in early March 2020, leaving subscribers without access to the BioShock, Borderlands, NBA, WWE, and XCOM franchises. Sibling publisher Rockstar Games, which publishes the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption games, also removed its titles.

Nvidia said it is working to get these games re-enabled in the future just as it is with Activision-Blizzard games. However, there is no timetable for when or if this will happen.

Full game list

BioShock Remastered

BioShock 2 Remastered

BioShock Infinite

Borderlands: Game of the Year – Enhanced

Borderlands 2

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Borderlands 3

Grand Theft Auto V

Mafia III

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K17

NBA 2K18

NBA 2K19

Sid Meier’s Civilization V

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

The Darkness II

WWE 2K19

WWE 2K20

XCOM 2

Square Enix

Square Enix quietly pulled many of its games from GeForce Now prior to the service’s official launch. Curiously, alongside paid games, the publisher even removed a free game from GeForce Now – The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit.

Full game list

Battalion 1944

Boundless

Chrono Trigger

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Dragon Quest XI

Final Fantasy XV

Just Cause 2

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 4

Life is Strange 2

Lost Sphear

Mini Ninjas

Nier: Automata

Oninaki

Thief

Tomb Raider (2013)

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Secret of Mana

Octopath Traveler

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

The Quiet Man

Capcom

Along with Square Enix, Capcom removed several of its biggest games from GeForce Now. These include the latest entries in major series like Devil May Cry, Resident Evil, and Monster Hunter. In the case of Devil May Cry 5, the game is currently available for streaming via Microsoft’s Project xCloud beta on Android devices.

Full game list

Devil May Cry 5

Mega Man 11

Monster Hunter World

Okami HD

Onimusha Warlords

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil: Revelations 2

Other publishers

Other game publishers that appear to have left or opted out of the program but have not provided full removed game lists include Electronic Arts and Konami. Electronic Arts will launch its own streaming service called Project Atlas, which could be the reason behind the publisher’s omission from GeForce Now.

