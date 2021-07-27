  1. Gaming

Oculus recalls Quest 2 foam. Here’s how to get it replaced for free

By

Oculus is recalling the foam padding inside of Quest 2 headsets due to reports of skin irritation. In an email to Quest owners, Oculus states that the recall is specifically for the foam facial interface that is attached to the headset itself. A free silicone cover will be available to owners of the Quest 2 that request one.

Oculus first began a replacement campaign for the Quest 2 in December. The company has now extended that into a full recall. According to Oculus, it received a small percentage of reports from users of irritation where the foam facial interface rests on the skin.

After working with regulators over the past couple of months, Oculus is offering a free silicone-based cover that will fit over the foam facial interface on the Quest 2. The cover is made from medical-grade silicone that, according to the Oculus website, provides, “improved hygiene, comfort, and immersion” for the Quest 2 headset. The silicone cover is available for Quest 2 headset and Quest 2 Fit Pack owners.

Quest 2 owners are not required to send in their headsets or the foam padding to fix the issue. In order to acquire the silicone cover to fit over the existing foam facial interface, owners must log in to the website and click on the “Go to My Devices” link. From there, owners are instructed to fill out a form. It requires the owner’s account login, the serial number for the headset, and the address for shipment. The address must be in one of the supported countries for shipping.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell slashes over $100 off this Alienware gaming headset

Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset white bg

The best Fortnite skins, and how to get them

Doctor Slone from Fortnite.

PAX West will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry

Ac rowd gathers at PAX West in 2017.

The best FARA 83 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

The FARA 83 assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Best cheap Xbox One deals and bundles for August 2021

Xbox One S bundle deals

Best cheap Xbox One controller deals for August 2021

microsoft xbox one review controller angle

More free Animal Crossing New Horizons content is in development

Villagers celebrating with fireworks in front of Town Hall.

Monster Hunter Rise is getting a surprise Okami crossover

Amaterasu appears as a Palmute in Monster Hunter Rise.

Best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for August 2021

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

Best cheap gaming headset deals for August 2021

cheap gaming headset deals

Battlefield Portal is a perfect match for the series’ ideology

A world war 2 plane flies over 2042 robots in Battlefield 2042.

Samsung’s new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor claims to be first to reach 2,000 nits

Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

Everything we know about the Dead Space Remake

ea reviving dead space revival