Red Dead Redemption 2 will reportedly soon add the Rockstar Editor, a feature that players have been waiting for since the game was launched in October last year.

A dataminer who looked through the code of the Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app found references to the Rockstar Editor, according to Rockstar Intel. The feature is said to be coming soon, though according to insider Tez2, it will not be rolled out in time for the game’s PC launch on November 5.

For people asking about the Rockstar Editor, it's definitely planned.

It appears Rockstar isn't going to ship it with the PC version coming Tuesday, so it's coming alongside Steam in December.#RDR2 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) November 1, 2019

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will be released first through the Epic Games Store and Rockstar’s own launcher, before rolling out on Steam in December. This means that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will also have to wait a month before they are able to access the Rockstar Editor.

The Rockstar Editor, which is also available in Grand Theft Auto V, allows players to create, edit, and share their own video creations. The feature comes with advanced editing tools, including camera and soundtrack customization, so the results are limited only by the player’s creativity and imagination. The Western setting of Red Dead Redemption 2 will provide content creators a completely different environment compared with Grand Theft Auto V.

The dataminer also found code that hints at the arrival of Adversary Modes from Grand Theft Auto Online to Red Dead Online, though it is unknown if they will be similar. Red Dead Online will also reportedly be getting private sessions and seamless PvE modes.

While waiting for the Rockstar Editor, PC players will be able to take advantage of a new Photo Mode. The feature, which will be only available in the game’s Story Mode, will offer a wide range of tools for capturing memorable moments, such as an Orbit Camera, Focus Distance, Blur Strength, Filters, and post-photo effects with stickers and text.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Photo Mode has not yet been announced for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it remains unclear if the feature will ever arrive on consoles. In the meantime, console and PC players alike can already start thinking about the mini-movies that they will be able to make once the Rockstar Editor becomes available.

