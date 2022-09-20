 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get the eyepatch in Return to Monkey Island

Jesse Lennox
By

Jumping back into the well-worn pirate boots of Guybrush Threepwood in Return to Monkey Island is certainly going to bring back memories for those who braved his previous adventures surrounding Monkey Island. Still, for all the accomplishments Threepwood has under his belt, there are plenty of challenges ahead on his latest pirate-themed adventure. One of the earliest hurdles you will encounter is attempting to get a proper disguise to board LeChuck's ship and really get your adventure started.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Access to the Museum of Pirate Lore

The only thing missing from your ensemble to blend in with the pirate crew is an eyepatch, but not just any regular one will do. You need a magical one that can only be found in the Museum of Pirate Lore. This is a nice introductory puzzle to ease old players back into the adventure game format while also being a good starting place for players who weren't around for those old classics. If you're getting stumped, here's how to solve the eyepatch puzzle in Return to Monkey Island.

A skeleton pirate talking to Guybrush.

How to get the eyepatch

The eyepatch is one of two items you need to get before you can leave the starting area of Melee Island. This eyepatch once belonged to Jon Lanay and is now being held in the Museum of Pirate Lore, but obviously, you can't just go up and grab it. Here's how to get your hands (or eye?) on it.

Step 1: Go to the Maps-n-More and take one of the free monocles.

The map-n-such shop.

Step 2: Exit the store, but immediately go back in and take a second monocle.

Step 3: Combine the two monocles in your inventory to make a mega monocle.

Step 4: Head to the Museum of Pirate Lore.

Step 5: Go to the display case with the eyepatch and use your mega monocle on the lock.

Guybrush writting down a code.

Step 6: Take the cracker mix from the storeroom.

Step 7: Leave the museum and head to High Street.

Step 8: Go to the locksmith and tell her the number you got off the lock.

Step 9: After she gives you the key, give her the cracker mix in exchange for some crackers.

Step 10: Back in the museum, use your crackers on the security parrot.

Step 11: Use the key to unlock the display case and grab the eyepatch.

The Voodoo Lady's hut.

How to charge the eyepatch

As mentioned, this isn't an ordinary eyepatch, but a magical one. Or, at least, it was. It will need a bit of a recharge first, though.

Step 1: Go to the International House of Mojo.

Step 2: Show Voodoo Lady the eyepatch, and she will tell you to get the "bite of a thousand needles." (Purchase a knife if you haven't already).

Step 3: Go into the forest, past the museum.

Step 4: Collect a sample of the carnivorous plant.

Step 5: Take the sample back to Voodoo Lady, and she will charge the eyepatch right up.

Editors' Recommendations

Return to Monkey Island is about ‘unfinished business’ for its creators

Four cartoonish pirates meet at a desk in Return to Monkey Island.

PC Game Pass will now tell you how long it takes to beat games on the service

Microsoft Edge gaming updates on screen in a room.

How to win Fortnite

Goku flying on Nimbus in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 14 quests and how to complete them

Goku on glider in Fortnite.

Overwatch 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.

One Piece Odyssey: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Luffy, Zoro, and Usopp glowing blue.

Every Overwatch 2 character confirmed so far

Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.

Best gaming laptop deals for September 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

How to change your username on Twitch

Drawing of Twitch Streamer.

The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games

Link on island in the sky in Tears of the Kingdom.

‘Wordle’ today, September 16: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#454)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Splatoon 3: Best abilities in the game

An inkling rides a crab tank in Splatoon 3.

The first two Suidoken games are getting surprise remasters in 2023

Heroes in Suidoken stand in a canyon.