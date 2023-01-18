 Skip to main content
One of the PS5’s best exclusives will finally launch on PC next month

Tomas Franzese
By

uThe PC version of Returnal will finally launch on February 15, with confirmation coming from Housemarque and PlayStation Studios on the PlayStation Blog. Alongside this announcement, we got a brand new trailer and more details on the impressive graphical features and demanding specs that caught Digital Trends’ eye in December.

Returnal will support Nvidia DLSS and NIS, as well as AMD’s FSR technology for those who what to maximize Returnal’s performance on PC, which is worthwhile for such a fast-paced action game. On the visual side of things, the PC version of Returnal will support ray-traced shadows as well as 21:9 and 32:9 Ultrawide monitors. Sony says the game features “ray-traced audio,” which isn’t a common term in gaming and seems to just be another way of describing the detailed 3D audio that comes standard with most first-party PlayStation Studios titles.

Of course, Returnal will also support keyboard and mouse controls on PC, though players can still use a wired connection to experience the game with the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Housemarque also reaffirmed the demanding PC specs needed to play Returnal on PC. While 32 GB of RAM is no longer the requirement for the Recommended Specs (both the minimum and recommended specs ask for 16 GB of RAM), if you want to play Returnal at a 4K resolution with ray tracing at 60 frames per second (fps), you’ll need an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU, Intel i9-11900K CPU, and 32 GB of RAM. This falls in line with the recent trend of extremely demanding PC games

Returnal gameplay running on PC.

Returnal’s PC port was confirmed at The Game Awards 2022 alongside one for The Last of Us Part I, but Returnal did not have a PC release date until today. The game originally launched as a PS5 exclusive on April 30, 2021.

Returnal launches for PC on February 15 and is available now for PS5.

