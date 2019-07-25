Gaming

The Scuf Prestige is a pro gaming controller that fails to compete

Gabe Gurwin
By
1 of 2
scuf prestige review impressions scufprestige1
scuf prestige review impressions scufprestige2

Scuf Gaming has been making high-end video game controllers for years with somewhat mixed results. Its gamepads for both PlayStation and Xbox systems offer a variety of customization options, premium components, and programmable functions that transform their products into your personal controller, custom-tuned for your style of play.

This customizability has occasionally come at a cost. Scuf controllers have some quality control issues I wouldn’t expect from such expensive products. Perhaps this is why Scuf opted to omit several of these features on the new Scuf Prestige controller for Xbox One and PC. The result is a well-made and capable gamepad, but one that fails to justify its price tag.

Have we met before?

scuf prestige review impressions scufprestige3

When you first take the Scuf Prestige out of the box, you’ll think you were accidentally sent a standard Xbox One controller. The front design is nearly identical, with buttons and sticks in the exact same locations. The controller even retains the old-style headset port in addition to the standard 3.5mm port.

The face-plate is removable and available in several colors by pulling up on a cutout located on the right side, as it is on the Scuf Vantage. It’s here when my disappointment began. The analog sticks can be removed and replaced with the included longer sticks, but the directional pad on the Prestige is fixed. In a controller that stresses customization, not being able to replace it seems like a missed opportunity. The removable rumble motors of the Vantage are also gone, and for competitive players who don’t want the added feedback of rumble, this could be a deal-breaker already. If you prefer, you can also order a custom controller with the motors removed permanently.

That isn’t to say that there aren’t other ways to fine-tune your Scuf Prestige. The package comes with a key that can tighten or loosen the tension on both triggers to suit your preference, and quick-shift trigger stops are located on the back. These are either on or off, and massively reduce the triggers’ travel distance. In first-person shooters, this can come in handy, though we were a little concerned that pulling the triggers too hard could result in the stops breaking.

Make it your own

1 of 3
scuf prestige review impressions scufprestige11
scuf prestige review impressions scufprestige8
scuf prestige review impressions scufprestige5

On the back of the controller, there are four removable paddles that can be programmed with nearly any other function of the controller, and they feel identical to the ones on the Vantage. Programming them is a little different, however, and can function as the world’s least exciting party trick. The Prestige is packaged with a magnetic key that is placed on the back of the controller.

Once it’s attached, you simply hold down a paddle along with the button you want it to function as, remove the key, and the paddle is reprogrammed. It worked well during our time testing it, but it means you will need to keep track of a key the size of a nickel in order to reprogram the paddles. On the Vantage, this function was more easily accomplished by a switch at the bottom.

One step up from the Vantage is the Prestige’s design behind the paddles. When removed, there’s no exposed wiring, so if you don’t plan on using the paddles, there’s less to worry about. Rubberized “high-performance grip” is also used on either side, which should make it easier to hold when your hands get sweaty, but it’s basically a difference in texture.

It does the job, but is that enough?

scuf prestige review impressions scufprestige3

Omissions and oddities aside, the Scuf Prestige does function well as an Xbox One gamepad, and because its layout is identical to the standard Xbox controller, it does not have the learning curve we experienced on previous Scuf controllers. The analog sticks and buttons feel excellent, as do the triggers, especially in a shooter like Apex Legends. They were responsive and snappy, and though they didn’t necessarily give us a competitive advantage, they didn’t have any drawbacks compared to using a regular controller. The anti-friction rings around the sticks may help them last longer than a typical analog stick, but time will tell.

The bumpers are particularly impressive, with just the right amount of pressure and click, making them superior to any of Microsoft’s first-party bumpers to date. It also comes equipped with a fixed lithium-ion battery that Scuf claims will last up to 30 hours. The long micro-USB cable bundled in the package will let you play through a wired connection when it does happen to die.

Does a controller that plays like a slightly improved standard Xbox One controller really justify its $160 price tag? For just slightly more cash, you can purchase Microsoft’s own Xbox Elite wireless controller, which includes a removable directional pad, metal paddles, and customization through an app with profile switching.

The Scuf Vantage makes perfect sense for a PlayStation fan looking for a more customizable option than the standard DualShock 4. With the Xbox Elite controller already offering many of the same features, however, the Scuf Prestige fails to make the same case for itself. It certainly does what it says it can do on the box, but it’s not worth the hefty price.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best N64 games of all time
marvel ultimate alliance 3 the black order review screens 4
Product Review

The gang’s all here, but Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is another bland beat ‘em up

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 crams 30-plus heroes and more than a dozen villains into one familiar story. Though impressive in scope, the button mashing combat grows stale and the RPG elements are severely underutilized.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Take a trip to a new virtual world with one of these awesome HTC Vive games

So you’re considering buying an HTC Vive, but don't know which games to get? Our list of 30 of the best HTC Vive games will help you out, whether you're into rhythm-based gaming, interstellar dogfights, or something else entirely.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite dell g3
Deals

Get back-to-school bargains on Dell gaming laptops, now $200 off at Best Buy

Ahead of back to school season, Dell has knocked $200 off of its G5 15 and G7 17 gaming laptops. The faithful Nintendo 64 will always remain a classic college gaming system, but these Dell deals are still worth gamers' attention.
Posted By William Hank
are you guilty of drunk shopping online youre not alone man computer jpg
Computing

Need to optimize your PC performance? These tune-up utilities should help

The best tune-up utilities do a little bit of everything, from clearing space on your computer to fixing errors and speeding up games. Our guide will show you the best apps for this kind of optimization!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Vive Cosmos
Gaming

From controllers to the cameras, here's what we know about the HTC Vive Cosmos

The HTC Vive Cosmos headset is a premium VR device equipped with a modular design and ease-of-use when setting up. Here is everything we know about the headset, including its cameras and controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
asus zenbook vivobook computex 2017 pro ux550
Deals

The ZenBook Pro 15 laptop is now $370 off at B&H for back-to-school season

Summer may feel like it’s in full swing, but back-to-school season is almost here. Now at B&H ahead of back to school season, you can score an Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX550 GE laptop for just $1,129 through August 31.
Posted By William Hank
Nintendo Joy-Con
Gaming

Nintendo will fix Switch controllers affected by Joy-Con drift for free

Nintendo has instructed customer service representatives to stop charging people to fix Nintendo Switch controllers suffering from Joy-Con drift, according to a new report. The repairs previously cost around $40.
Posted By Mathew Katz
HP Omen 15 review
Computing

Score back-to-school savings on HP Omen 15T and Omen 17T gaming laptops

It's only July, but the school semester still looms. Gaming laptops are a popular option for students, and now ahead of back-to-school season, HP is offering deep discounts on its Omen, Omen 15T, and Omen 17T gaming laptops.
Posted By William Hank
crayolas jealous logitechs g910 lets you choose the color on every key logitech mem 3
Deals

Need a new gaming keyboard? The Logitech G910 is only $100 on Amazon

With fast mechanical switches, intelligent RGB illumination, and nine programmable keys, the Logitech G910 hits all the right marks in PC gaming. Order it today on Amazon for only $100 and power up your gaming experience.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Gaming

If a Nintendo 64 Classic ever gets released, it needs to have these games

The Nintendo 64 introduced a long list of top-tier games, but which were the iconic platform's best? From Mario Party to Ocarina of Time to NFL Blitz, check out our picks for the best N64 games.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

From Mario to Mega Man, these classic NES titles helped define gaming

The NES left an indelible mark on pop culture and revolutionized the gaming industry. Check out our picks for the best NES games of all time, whether you prefer an immersive RPG, side-scrolling brawler, or something else entirely.
Posted By Steven Petite
google unveils stadia streaming service gdc news stage
Gaming

Can Google Stadia finally make game streaming a great way to play?

Google Stadia could be the game streaming service that finally does it right. High-resolution, HDR gaming, at high-frame rates for anyone in the world on almost any device? It's a tall order, but if anyone can do it, it's Google.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith, Jon Martindale, Gabe Gurwin
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended. Amazon will continue to have sales through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the way through Prime Day 2020.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
microsoft xcloud price beta release date projectxcloudforza
Gaming

From supported games to the beta, here's what we know about Microsoft xCloud

Microsoft xCloud or Project xCloud is the company's upcoming game-streaming service, and it will work on everything from consoles to phones. Here's everything we know about Microsoft xCloud.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin