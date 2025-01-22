 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to unlock the secret Cloud world in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

By
Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD key art.
Nintendo

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD offers a nice visual upgrade for one of the most beloved platformers of the past couple of decades. And if you’ve played this Kong adventure, you probably already know it’s a challenging affair from beginning to end, offering some of the toughest platforming on the Nintendo Switch. Things only get harder in its secret World 9: Cloud, which features a collection of all-new, ultra-difficult levels for you to complete. If you want to unlock this special set of additional outings, though, you’ll first need to do quite a lot of collecting. Here’s how to unlock the secret Cloud world in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

How to unlock World 9: Cloud

After beating the base game, you’ll be treated to the standard ending. However, a post-credit sequence will reveal an all-new Golden Temple that you can visit. When you approach it, you will notice it requires eight spheres to unlock.

Recommended Videos

So how do you get these spheres? Well, after collecting all of the K-O-N-G letters in any given world, you’ll gain access to a K-level exclusive to that world, which rewards you with a rare orb when completed. Completing every K-level in the first eight worlds earns you, well, eight rare orbs. That takes care of that!

Related

With all eight rare orbs in your possession, you can return to The Golden Temple and place them in the slots to unlock World 9: Cloud and face some of the game’s most intense challenges. Don’t worry — we believe in you.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. He started as a…
How to unlock the Color Dungeon in Link’s Awakening
the legend of zelda links awakening color dungeon guide

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX for Game Boy Color rather fittingly introduced the Color Dungeon, an optional dungeon with color-themed puzzles. Along with the ocarina and the trading sequence, it makes a return in the Nintendo Switch version of Link's Awakening. If you've never played Link's Awakening or need a refresher, here's what you need to enter the hidden Color Dungeon.

See More

Read more
How to unlock everything in Super Mario 3D World
how to unlock everything in super mario 3d world 6

With the re-release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for Nintendo Switch, players have gotten the chance to revisit (or try for the first time) one of the best Wii U games out there. Super Mario 3D World is one of the most unique Mario games, particularly due to its 2.5D camera, which tends to shift depending on where you are in a particular level. This game -- like many Super Mario titles -- has a lot to unlock, from the green stars across each level to an additional character, unlimited lives, and more.

Since there's so much to do in this game, you might be overwhelmed when trying to unlock everything it has to offer. Fortunately, we're here to help. In this guide, we'll show you how to unlock the additional Rosalina character, unlimited lives, and the secret Luigi Bros. game.

Read more
How to unlock the secret ending in Bowser’s Fury
bowsers fury how to unlock the secret ending

Despite being short, there's quite a bit to do in Bowser's Fury -- the side game that comes packaged with Super Mario 3D World for Nintendo Switch. Bowser's Fury sends you to a small-scale open world on a quest to find Cat Shines, all while keeping safe from the evil Bowser. Though, in this entry, Bowser is quite a bit more evil than in past iterations.

You can finish Bowser's Fury in around 4-5 hours, though if you want to unlock the secret ending, it will take you a little longer. In this guide, we'll show you everything you'll need to know about getting the true ending in Bowser's Fury, along with tips to make it as easy as possible for you.

Read more