 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to solve the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4

Billy Givens
By

There are quite a few tricky puzzles throughout the course of Diablo 4‘s absolutely massive adventure. However, one of the first you’re likely to encounter, “Secret of the Spring,” is in the Fractured Peaks relatively early in your journey, prompting you to take a quick break from all the demon slaughtering to solve a riddle. If you’ve found yourself struggling to figure out how to wrap up this mystery, we’ll share the solution with you below.

How to solve the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4

Secret of the Spring is started by examining a piece of parchment to the north of Kyovashad. Reading it reveals the riddle of the quest: “Beacon of warmth in winter’s embrace, patience rewarded by nature’s own grace.” Don’t worry if you’re a bit confused by this – we’ll get it figured out when we reach the next destination.

Map showing where to start the Secret of the Spring quest
Activision-Blizzard

From where you picked up the quest, head a little east and then north to the quest marker.

Map showing locations of Secret of the Spring end point
Activision-Blizzard

When you arrive at the quest marker, you may find yourself initially confused, as all you’ll find is a hot spring. But this quest is actually one of the earliest examples of quests that rely on using specific emotes to solve riddles, so bring up your emote wheel using the corresponding button and seek out the “Wait” emote. Select it to exercise the patience mentioned in the riddle, then loot the chest that pops up to complete the quest, which will earn you some loot and Fractured Peaks renown points.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Diablo 4 Twitch Drops: How to earn weapon colors and back trophies
Diablo 4 Rogue

If you want to get your hands on some new cosmetic items for your Diablo 4 character, regardless of which class you are, then you will want to head on over to Twitch to get those sweet drops! This title offers the most extensive character customization the series has seen, and Blizzard is giving everyone who tunes in to participating streams a chance to get some exclusive cosmetic rewards just by watching. This is a multi-week-long campaign, with each one focused on a different class, so check out this guide to make sure you get all the items you want for your class of choice in Diablo 4.

Read more
How to salvage gear in Diablo 4
how long is diablo 4 diablo4 isometric barbarian

The gear grind is core to the Diablo 4 experience, so you'll often have an inventory overflowing with items you've collected on your dungeon runs. The vast majority of these items will be useless to you, meaning you'll need to find a way to dispose of them while gaining something in return. When that time comes, you can choose to sell those pieces for a bit of gold if you prefer – but salvaging them is often the more beneficial option. By salvaging your unwanted gear, you can earn useful materials that will aid you on your journey. Perhaps even more exciting, though, is that salvaging a piece of gear will save its appearance as a transmog option so that you can always keep your preferred visual style. Here's how to salvage your gear.
How to salvage gear in Diablo 4
To salvage your gear in Diablo 4, you'll need to seek out a blacksmith in one of the many settlements across the land. These can be located on your map by looking for an anvil and hammer icon.

When you meet up with a blacksmith, you'll be given a few different options. You can choose to salvage your entire inventory at once, choose specific rarities to salvage, or individually salvage items one at a time. Whichever you choose, salvaging gear has two unique benefits. For starters, you'll gain some helpful materials that you can later use to upgrade other pieces of equipment that you plan to keep and use for a while. Additionally, you'll earn the transmog appearance of the piece you had the blacksmith dismantle, allowing you to visit a wardrobe (also found in many settlements) and apply that look to your current gear without changing the stats. Very nice.

Read more
How to upgrade potions in Diablo 4
Diablo 4 Rogue

Potions are the quintessential health item in every Diablo game. These mystical elixirs can save you from the brink of death in a single swig if you're quick enough. Rather than allowing you to fill up your inventory with them like some other RPGs, Diablo 4 keeps your potions capped, but does allow you to make them more potent. This will be important as you level up and the enemies you come up against begin taking off greater and greater chunks of health with every hit. If you want to keep up with the damage scaling in Diablo 4, you will need to know how to upgrade your potions.

Read more