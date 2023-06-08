There are quite a few tricky puzzles throughout the course of Diablo 4‘s absolutely massive adventure. However, one of the first you’re likely to encounter, “Secret of the Spring,” is in the Fractured Peaks relatively early in your journey, prompting you to take a quick break from all the demon slaughtering to solve a riddle. If you’ve found yourself struggling to figure out how to wrap up this mystery, we’ll share the solution with you below.

How to solve the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4

Secret of the Spring is started by examining a piece of parchment to the north of Kyovashad. Reading it reveals the riddle of the quest: “Beacon of warmth in winter’s embrace, patience rewarded by nature’s own grace.” Don’t worry if you’re a bit confused by this – we’ll get it figured out when we reach the next destination.

From where you picked up the quest, head a little east and then north to the quest marker.

When you arrive at the quest marker, you may find yourself initially confused, as all you’ll find is a hot spring. But this quest is actually one of the earliest examples of quests that rely on using specific emotes to solve riddles, so bring up your emote wheel using the corresponding button and seek out the “Wait” emote. Select it to exercise the patience mentioned in the riddle, then loot the chest that pops up to complete the quest, which will earn you some loot and Fractured Peaks renown points.

Editors' Recommendations