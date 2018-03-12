‘Shadow of the Colossus’ remake studio Bluepoint will restore another game

Share

Bluepoint Games has built a reputation for itself as the absolute king of remastered games. The studio’s most recent release, a full remake of 2005’s Shadow of the Colossus, was released to critical acclaim for the way the studio managed to completely transform its visuals, so it shouldn’t be a big surprise that Bluepoint’s next project will be another remake.

Speaking to Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry, Bluepoint president Marco Thrush said the studio is working on a bigger remake than Shadow of the Colossus, and because the art team was already beefed up for the previous project, much of Bluepoint’s focus this time will be on refining design elements.

“One area that we’ve not explored very deeply is, ‘What does our design prowess look like? What is our ability to build something original and to expand it, rather than just upgrading something?'” technical director Peter Dalton added. “And so we look at those things and we are constantly trying to enhance and strengthen the studio to get to a point where, yeah, doing original development or whatever comes our way — we’re full capable of doing it.”

Shadow of the Colossus certainly looked like a game developed for the PlayStation 4, but gameplay changes were few and far between. Aside from some new collectibles and a new piece of gear, the game was functionally identical to the original.

So, just what could Bluepoint be working on next? The studio has a great relationship with Sony, and given that exclusive first-person shooters have mostly been absent form the PlayStation 4, it’s possible Bluehole is working on a remastered Resistance or Killzone trilogy. Though a MediEvil remake was revealed back at PlayStation Experience late last year, this is too small to be what Thrush was referring to.

Bluepoint’s portfolio includes remakes and ports of games from a wide variety of genres. The studio handled Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection as well as Gravity Rush Remastered and the excellent Xbox 360 version of Titanfall. It was also responsible for a number of other game collections, including the God of War Collection and The Ico & Shadow of the Colossus Collection, both on PlayStation 3.