  1. Gaming

Sifu is releasing earlier than promised on PlayStation

DeAngelo Epps
By

Upcoming kung fu action game Sifu is now being released February 8, 2022, two weeks earlier than planned on PlayStation. The game was originally planned to launch in 2021.

Sifu is a martial arts action game from developer Sloclap, the studio behind action game Absolver, that’s coming to PlayStation and PC. The game was originally supposed to hit consoles and PCs in late 2021, but was delayed to early 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sloclap says that Sifu is being pushed forward because progress is moving along well as the studio gets the game in shape to ship. Along with this release date update, PlayStation says it has two brand-new gameplay videos that show off more of the title and will be revealed today on PlayStation’s networks.

Seeing a video game’s release date get moved up is a nice change of pace, as 2021 has been abnormally packed with delays. There have been more than 30 major video game delays so far this year, and the number keeps rising.

While Sifu is launching on PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store, its updated release date isn’t shared by the PC port. The Epic Games Store listing of the game still shows it will hit the PC marketplace on February 22, 2022.

With its release date moved closer to the beginning of February, Sifu joins a packed month of games that will help kick off a busy 2022. Games like Elden RingHorizon Forbidden West, and the new Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion are dropping that month, which is great news for gamers — but bad news for their wallets.

Sifu launches February 8, 2022, on PS4 and PS5 and February 22, 2022, on PCs through the Epic Games Store.

Editors' Recommendations

How to pre-order Elden Ring

elden ring plot synopsis reveal trailer

Dying Light 2 brings back zombie-killing mayhem — and humanity

A character looks down at a horde of the undead in Dying Light 2.

The best free-to-play games for 2021

Halo players compete in a Halo Infinite multiplayer match.

Should you buy a PS4 on Black Friday?

A PS4 Pro sitting on a table with a controller.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Halo Infinite PC performance guide: The best settings for a high frame rate

Halo Infinite capture the flag.

Best Black Friday desktop computer deals for November 2021

best cheap desktop computer deals - HP Slim desktop

SpaceX boss Elon Musk eyes new date for Starship’s first orbital flight

watch spacex land next gen starship rocket for first time sn10 high altitude flight test edit

This next-gen moon buggy could soon be rolling over the lunar surface

Northrop Grumman's proposed moon buggy design.

Best Black Friday monitor deals 2021: What to buy today

Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2021

Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals 2021

Best Black Friday headphone deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals 2021

We can’t believe how cheap this 24-inch gaming monitor is today

The Acer Nitro QG241Y gaming monitor with a spaceship on the screen.