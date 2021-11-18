Sifu is releasing earlier than promised on PlayStation

Upcoming kung fu action game Sifu is now being released February 8, 2022, two weeks earlier than planned on PlayStation. The game was originally planned to launch in 2021.

Sifu is a martial arts action game from developer Sloclap, the studio behind action game Absolver, that’s coming to PlayStation and PC. The game was originally supposed to hit consoles and PCs in late 2021, but was delayed to early 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sloclap says that Sifu is being pushed forward because progress is moving along well as the studio gets the game in shape to ship. Along with this release date update, PlayStation says it has two brand-new gameplay videos that show off more of the title and will be revealed today on PlayStation’s networks.

Seeing a video game’s release date get moved up is a nice change of pace, as 2021 has been abnormally packed with delays. There have been more than 30 major video game delays so far this year, and the number keeps rising.

While Sifu is launching on PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store, its updated release date isn’t shared by the PC port. The Epic Games Store listing of the game still shows it will hit the PC marketplace on February 22, 2022.

With its release date moved closer to the beginning of February, Sifu joins a packed month of games that will help kick off a busy 2022. Games like Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and the new Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion are dropping that month, which is great news for gamers — but bad news for their wallets.

Sifu launches February 8, 2022, on PS4 and PS5 and February 22, 2022, on PCs through the Epic Games Store.

