With the days ticking away until Sony and Microsoft clash in a fresh new console generation battle, Sony held a livestream on Wednesday to share its latest plans.

Sony used the livestream to announce the PlayStation 5’s official price and launch date, as well as unveil games for the next-generation console.

PlayStation 5 launch date and price

At long last, Sony shared its launch date and pricing for the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 5 will be available for $500, and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will retail for $400. The consoles will launch in the U.S., Japan, Canada, and other markets on November 12. They’ll be available in the rest of the world on November 19.

PlayStation Plus Collection

A variety of wildly popular PlayStation 4 titles, including The Last of Us Remastered, Fallout Far, Far Cry 4, and others, will be available on the PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus. Those games will be available for free on the console, but PlayStation Plus costs $60 per year.

Fortnite

The wildly popular battle royale game Fortnite won’t be left behind on the PlayStation 5: Sony said it will be available on launch day.

God of War: Ragnarok

Sony thanked people for watching after it unveiled its PlayStation 5 launch date and price and ended the show with a sneak peek at what is believed to be God of War: Ragnarok. It didn’t offer any gameplay footage or storyline details but cautioned players to “prepare yourself.”

Final Fantasy XVI

The show kicked off with a look at the next installment in the Final Fantasy franchise, Final Fantasy XVI. The clip centered on a character named Joshua Shield, who needs to protect an archduke’s son. The trailer featured both cinematic sequences and gameplay footage, and it teased what appears to be a story centering on power — and power struggles.

Final Fantasy XVI will be available on both the PlayStation 5 and PC. Square Enix didn’t share a launch date.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Activision Blizzard offered a look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, one of the most anticipated launches of the year. The sneak peek focused on a mission from the game, as the team was tasked with using stealth, gun battles, and some new equipment to take on enemies. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available in time for this holiday season. Starting Friday, PlayStation 4 owners can play the game’s multiplayer alpha build.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sony offered in-game footage from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and announced the new game will launch in time for this holiday season. The trailer shows the titular character in New York City battling enemies. Both the gameplay footage and the cinematic sequences delivered great-looking visuals, and Insomniac Games, the title’s developer, also showcased the in-game battle experience, which featured plenty of in-air fighting. The first look showed Morales saving people on a bus and others stranded on a bridge.

Resident Evil VIII

Sony and Capcom offered a look at the upcoming Resident Evil VIII. The game will launch in 2021 and will tell a “local tale” with the franchise’s signature horror focus. There wasn’t much shared about the game or its gameplay, but look for Capcom to share more in the coming months.

Deathloop

Not to be outdone, Sony offered a look at the first-person title Deathloop, which will be available exclusively on the PlayStation 5 when it launches in the second quarter next year. The game appears to feature a variety of gravity elements, allowing players to remotely throw enemies and throw items at enemies.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Another Capcom favorite, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, also made its way to the PlayStation 5 showcase. The sneak peek included gameplay footage as characters battled it out in hand-to-hand combat. It also featured the game’s signature fast movement, colorful battles, and what appears to be nearly impossible odds in a variety of fights. Capcom didn’t share much about its plans but said the title will be available digitally on the PlayStation 5 launch date.

Hogwarts Legacy

A new Harry Potter title set at the Hogwarts school called Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to experience the magical school in a new way. Hogwarts Legacy, which will be available in 2021, will explore what students do and learn at the castle.

Oddworld Soulstorm

Oddworld made an appearance at the PlayStation 5 showcase in the form of Oddworld Soulstorm, with main character Abe trying to survive in a world that’s “bigger, badder, [and] bolder.” The in-game footage shows the game’s comedic gameplay and platforming. And once again, the target is on Abe’s back. There’s no release date yet.

Demon’s Souls

Those looking to head to a world where dungeons, castles, swordplay, and bundles of giants reign supreme may want to check out Demon’s Souls. The game comes features third-party swordfighting and requires players dressed in knight’s gear to take on a variety of enemies. Sony didn’t say when the game would launch.

