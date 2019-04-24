Digital Trends
These are all the games we want to see from Square Enix at E3 2019

E3 2019 is shaping up to be a much different convention than we saw just a few years ago. Electronic Arts is once again forgoing the festivities entirely and will not be doing a traditional press conference at its EA Play event, and Sony will not be holding an E3 conference for the first time in history.

Square Enix, however, will once again return with its own press conference, offering fans a look at its upcoming library of games. The company owns a plethora of franchises at this point, so the possibilities are nearly endless, but there are several games we’re hoping to see this year. These are the Square Enix games we want to see at E3 2019, from the nearly guaranteed games to the ones we’re begging and pleading to get.

High probability

Final Fantasy VII Remake

final fantasy vii remake cloud redesign 7

The Final Fantasy VII Remake project was originally announced back in 2015, and gave the series’ fans a look at a real-time combat system and gorgeous visuals that managed to keep the spirit of the original PlayStation game intact. Since its announcement, however, the game has gone through development turmoil, including moving the project to Square Enix’ internal teams, and there has been very little new information on its status.

Square Enix has an opportunity to fix that at its E3 conference this year, possibly with an extended gameplay presentation and – if we’re really lucky, a release date would be the ultimate treat for fans. At this point, any indication that the project is progressing smoothly would be welcome, however.

Nier 3 and Nier: Automata for Switch

nier automata robot fight
Nier: Automata/Square Enix

Nier: Automata was shocking when it launched back in 2017. Director Yoko Taro’s longtime fans had come to expect his existential musings and emotional storytelling, but they didn’t expect for the combat to be as strong as the writing. With PlatinumGames leading development, Nier: Automata was the ultimate Yoko Taro game, bringing his work into the mainstream to critical acclaim.

We already know that Square Enix sees large franchise potential in Nier and have teased a follow-up, but we don’t know exactly what form that will take. Getting a taste of the game in a teaser trailer would be perfect for E3, as would throwing Nintendo Switch fans a bone by porting Automata to the console. Let us be sad on the go, Square Enix!

Avengers project

Avengers Infinity War

Crystal Dynamics led development on the first two games in the recent Tomb Raider reboot series, but it handed off duties to Eidos Montreal for Shadow of the Tomb Raider as it shifted its focus to an untitled Avengers project. We know very little about what the game will involve, other than that it will feature characters and environments that fans will recognize and will tell an original story.

It appears that it could be online, as well, with the game’s official page saying it will “introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come.” We don’t know exactly what that would entail, but it seems likely that more concrete details will be revealed during E3 2019.

Babylon’s Fall

everything from square enix e3 2018 babylon s fall

Babylon’s Fall was announced during Square Enix’s E3 2018 Showcase, and despite not showing any gameplay, it was one of the bright spots in an otherwise confusing conference. Developed by PlatinumGames, it appears to be an action game with fantasy-style melee combat and magical elements, but it takes place in a future ravaged by an apocalyptic event. That description sounds a bit like Nier: Automata on paper, we’re not going to lie, but this looks to be a far different beast.

Babylon’s Fall is scheduled to launch on Steam as well as PlayStation 4, and as we are approaching the end of the current consoles’ lifespans, this makes it likely that the game will come out sooner than later. If that doesn’t happen, it could end up as a PlayStation 5 game.

Low probability

Parasite Eve

best ps1 games parasite eve

Horror video games aren’t exactly thriving at the moment – at least not in the AAA space. Aside from Capcom’s renaissance with Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 remake, we’ve been left without much to truly scare us, and Square Enix’ action-role-playing horror hybrid series Parasite Eve could help to fill that void.

The games offered something remarkably different than their contemporaries when they were being released in the late ‘90s, and given Square Enix’ recent track record with excellent role-playing games, now seem like the perfect time to bring it back.

Past Parasite Eve games have called PlayStation home, but with very few horror options on Nintendo Switch, announcing the game as an exclusive to the system could further cement that the Switch just as wonderful for adults as it is for younger players.

Octopath Traveler 2

Octopath Traveler impressions

Considering that the first Octopath Traveler released for Switch in 2018 and is just making its way to PC now, we are very aware that it is unlikely to expect very much information to be announced on a sequel during E3 2019. However, the game didn’t receive any DLC expansions and we do know that discussion has begun on a potential sequel. Even a short trailer or information about the new characters or setting would be welcome during the show.

Chrono 3

snes classic 9 more games chrono trigger

The Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest franchises take up much of Square Enix’ focus when it comes to role-playing games, but we haven’t gotten a new entry in the Chrono series for nearly 20 years. This is despite Chrono Trigger being considered one of – if not the – best role-playing games of all time, mixing an engaging story and combat with Akira Toriyama’s gorgeous character designs.

We saw the horror that can unfold if you attempt to remake a classic 16-bit role-playing game with Secret of Mana, but we would love to see a pixel-art-based Chrono game announced during the show. It doesn’t need to be flashy, but it does need to have charm, heart, and plenty of time travel.

Thief 2

Thief review

The 2014 Thief reboot wasn’t exactly a critical darling, with the game compared unfavorably to Dishonored – itself heavily influenced by the earlier Thief games. The Dishonored franchise appears to be dead, however, and with Eidos Montreal concluding Lara Croft’s trilogy with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, we’d love to see the studio get another crack at a stealth-action game.

A potential Thief 2 would have to take design nods from the very games the original series inspired, and focusing on several open environments could make it a more player-centric experience that rewards experimentation. This would also make it a good fit for next-generation consoles rather than the aging current systems, so we wouldn’t be shocked if very little information on the game is given during the presentation.

