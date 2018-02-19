‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ patch introduces explosive new game mode

Share

Star Wars Battlefront II has had a rough go of it since launching last holiday season. From the loot box controversy saga to its disappointing sales, Battlefront II wasn’t the holiday juggernaut Star Wars fans hoped for. But if you have stuck with the game or are looking for a reason to jump back in, the game’s latest patch adds a slew of new features including a fresh game mode.

Jetpack Cargo turns Battlefront II‘s multiplayer into a particularly explosive endeavor. In the eight-versus mode, all players wield rocket launchers. To dodge the onslaught of rockets criss-crossing about the map, each player has the lift afforded by a jetpack. If you’re interested in checking out Jetpack Cargo, do so soon, as the new game mode will only be available for a limited time.

Also entering the game for a limited time are Hoth-skin versions of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa. Though these heroes can be previewed in the character customization menu, they will have to be unlocked from in-game challenges that EA will introduce.

On the permanent addition side of things, Custom Arcade has received an assortment of new locations. You can now play on Kashyyyk, Endor, Crait, Jakku, Death Star II, and Hoth.

Additionally, you no longer have to unlock the first couple Trooper emotes. Two default emotes will automatically be given to each Trooper.

Along with the new content, the patch brings an array of tweaks and balances for many of the game’s heroes, bug fixes, and milestone adjustments.

The new patch comes ahead of the return of microtransactions in Battlefront II. While EA has acknowledged that the conversation surrounding the game’s loot boxes contributed to its lackluster sales, the publisher will move ahead with its original plan of reinstating them in the next few months. At this time, it’s unclear what form those transactions will take. Before microtransactions were removed from the game, EA faced massive criticism for what many deemed a pay-to-win model. EA is expected to reveal more about the nature of its second attempt at microtransactions in March.

Star Wars Battlefront II is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.