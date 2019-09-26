Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases this November, and the action-adventure from Respawn Entertainment apparently contains all the classic Star Wars visuals and audio design fans love. In the game’s latest trailer, those elements are certainly reinforced, but will they be enough to win over those suffering from franchise fatigue?

In the game’s “Cal’s Mission” trailer, we see protagonist Cal Kestis struggle against a Sith enemy, who had previously been revealed to be the “Second Sister.” It’s an inquisitor tasked with killing any Jedi or Padawan apprentices who had not been killed as part of Order 66, and her mask is somewhat similar to Kylo Ren’s.

Cal escapes into a nearby ship where he encounters new allies, including a pilot and a balding alien. He isn’t initially so willing to let down his guard.

“I know you don’t trust me, but we have a common enemy,” the pilot says to Cal. “And a common cause.”

The trailer isn’t entirely story-focused, as it also gives us a good idea of what kinds of environments to expect in terms of the levels. These include an overgrown forest area filled with a temple and mysterious technology that can rapidly shift. We’ve thought sections of the game resembled Uncharted in the past, and this certainly evokes Nathan Drake.

We also get to see Cal fighting against different enemies, including a Purge Trooper holding an electrified staff, and a giant dinosaur-like creature. There will also be lightsaber-versus-lightsaber battles, as is necessary in any Star Wars game worth playing.

The question remains, however: Is there enough players haven’t seen before to make Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order feel fresh? Respawn Entertainment is one of the most talented game developers in the world, so we have faith in its ability to create compelling action. Whether it can separate this game from similar titles like Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy remains to be seen, as does whether or not the story will feel essential to Star Wars as a franchise.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available on November 15 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. A deluxe edition with extra features and cosmetic gear will also be available.

