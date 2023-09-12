 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to set a course in Starfield

Jesse Lennox
By

Rather than build one massive world like in an Elder Scrolls title, Bethesda opted to create hundreds of planets to travel between in the aptly named Starfield. While not every planet is necessary to visit, you will be jumping between them extremely frequently to complete missions, do sidequests, build outposts, and generally explore. When you are first shoved into the pilot's seat, it can feel overwhelming coming to grips with how the system works. If you just want to get from point A to B, setting a course is the easiest way to dos o. Here's how to get where you need to be without searching the massive star map in Starfield.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Get access to your ship

How to set a course

Setting a course is basically the large version of fast travel, compared to the kind you can do once you're actually on a planet. If your next objective is in a different solar system, this is the way to get exactly where you need to be.

Step 1: Open your quest log and select the active quest you want to travel to.

A tutorial on how to set a course in Starfield.
Bethesda Softworks

Step 2: Press the Set Course button

A ship plotting a course to a planet named Kreet.
Bethesda Softworks
Related

Step 3: This will instantly pull you onto the map showing the planet your objective is on.

Step 4: Simply confirm the option to travel, and you will jump to your desired location!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Where to buy ammo in Starfield
A gunfight in a space station in starfield.

Unless you're running a melee build in Starfield, you will be seeing all your combat encounters down the barrel of one of the dozens of guns in the game. For as many different types of guns as there are, there are almost as many ammo types, from shotgun shells to various sizes of bullets and energy cells. Ammo runs out fast, and even with skills to increase damage, you're going to run out in just a couple of firefights most of the time. You might get lucky and get some of the correct type back off of bodies or in crates, but soon you'll need to restock your inventory before going on your next mission. When that happens, you'll realize that Starfield doesn't give you any indication of where to buy ammo, or even where shops are located to check. Instead of scouring the corners of space looking for some precious ammo, here are the best places to fill up your magazines.
Where to buy ammo

There isn't a single location to buy ammo in the Settled Systems, which is good, but the downside is that each vendor only carries so much and may not have the type you're looking for. Here are the most reliable and easy-to-reach shops that carry most ammo types.

Read more
What is Quantum Essence in Starfield?

Taking place over 100 years in the future, there will be a lot of things you come across you're unfamiliar with in Starfield. Also, since this is a Bethesda title, just about everything that isn't nailed down can be picked up whether it's useful to you or not. There's one special item you won't start encountering until you reach a specific point in the story, and after that only get it very rarely. Quantum Essence sounds very mysterious, and the game hides away what it actually does. Here's everything you need to know about this special material in Starfield.

Note: We will be spoiling minor parts of Starfield ahead. No specific story details will be mentioned, but some mid-game mechanics will be discussed.
What is Quantum Essence?

Read more
How to buy a house in Starfield
Spaceship on planet in Starfield.

Even though you will be spending the majority of your time in Starfield sitting in your ship or exploring the various planets across the universe, you won't have a true place to call your own unless you buy a house. Unlike your ship or the room you're given in Constellation, getting your own home lets you decorate, rest, and really just have a place to make your own. Getting a house isn't mandatory, nor is it even that easy to do. You'll need more than just a pocket full of Credits, so here are the ways you can get yourself a house in Starfield.
Ways to get a house

There are a couple of ways to get a house in Starfield, with the easiest to simply take the Dream Home trait when building your character. This will automatically give you a home after a quick quest, but it isn't free. You will need to pay off a huge 125,000 Credit mortgage before it's officially yours.

Read more