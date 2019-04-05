Share

The already-flexible Nintendo Switch got an extra dose of versatility with Labo, a series of cardboard do-it-yourself kits that result in toys that take your Switch experience to another level. The company revealed the Nintendo Labo VR Kit this year, which will deliver an additional layer of immersion to some Switch games, and the company has revealed that Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be getting VR support for the device via a free software update.

Developing VR support for Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild is a smart move for Nintendo, as it puts two of the platforms biggest games right on the front lines when the VR Kit launches and consumers get their hands on it. Setting expectations will be key on the rollout of this peripheral and the reveal trailer for the virtual reality update gives us a little taste of the device’s potential. It’s tough to gauge the potential through a non-VR video, but you can read our Nintendo Labo VR Headset hands-on review to get a better idea of what to expect before launch.

When players utilize the Nintendo Labo VR Kit with Super Mario Odyssey or Breath of the Wild, they won’t be playing from the first-person perspective of their favorite heroes. Instead, players get access to a simple and shareable third-person perspective in VR that allows the user to freely look around the vibrant environments while controlling the Nintendo legends. Super Mario Odyssey, specifically, features bonus experiences set in the Cap Kingdom, Seaside Kingdom, and Luncheon Kingdom.

Breath of the Wild, on the other hand, can be experienced in its entirety, sans cutscenes, while using the Nintendo Labo VR Kit. The display method can be switched via the pause menu at any time during the adventure.

The Nintendo Labo VR Kit launches on April 12 and is available in two bundles, which are both available for pre-order. The $40 starter set includes the VR Goggles and Blaster. For $80, you get the VR Goggles, Wind Pedal, Camera, Elephant, Bird, and Blaster. The free software update for Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild that adds the virtual reality modes will be available on April 26.