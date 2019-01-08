Share

A new leak has allegedly revealed the upcoming DLC fighters for massively popular Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch.

An unconfirmed rumor from Japanese online forum 5Channel claims that the four remaining DLC fighters coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are Erdrick from the Dragon Quest series, Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden, Steve from Minecraft, and The Marine, also known as Doomguy, from the Doom series.

The rumor was actually posted in early December, but it has recently started gaining more attention because the same source referenced Persona 5 R. Atlus later rolled out a trailer for the game, promising more information by March. Persona 5 R, according to the rumor, will be released within the first half of 2019.

The same leaker previously claimed that Joker from Persona 5 will be added to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster. This turned out to be true, as the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts was announced as the game’s first DLC fighter at The Game Awards 2018.

Erdrick, who is said to have Anlucia from Dragon Quest X and the Dragon Quest XI main character as alternate skins, is believed to be the next addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate after Joker. This is supported by the discovery of data miner jam1garner that the code names of the game’s next three fighters are Packun, Jack, and Brave.

Packun refers to Piranha Plant, whose Japanese name is Packun Flower, a free download for early buyers of the game. Jack likely refers to Joker, while Brave is believed to be Erdrick, as the Hero class in Dragon Quest directly translates to Brave in English.

Ryu from Ninja Gaiden, meanwhile, is reportedly being added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to coincide with the 30th anniversary for the series. The leaker suggested that a new or re-released Ninja Gaiden may come this year.

Steve from Minecraft is said to include Alex and Halo‘s Master Chief as alternate skins. The Master Chief skin is available in the Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft, which increases the possibility that the Halo protagonist will appear in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The leak claimed that Steve was supposed to be unlockable from the start, but was moved to DLC fighter status to promote the upcoming Minecraft Dungeons.

Lastly, Doomguy is rumored to be announced as a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter in June at E3 2019, with his Doom 64 version expected as an alternate skin. The Doom protagonist’s addition to the game will support the launch of Doom Eternal, which is coming to the Nintendo Switch.