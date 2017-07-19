New ‘Batman,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘The Wolf Among Us’ seasons are coming

Why it matters to you If you're a fan of Telltale's episodic adventures, you will have three full seasons to enjoy over the next year.

Leading up to San Diego Comic-Con, Telltale Games announced new seasons for three of its episodic franchises — Batman, The Walking Dead, and The Wolf Among Us.

Batman: The Enemy Within

Batman: The Enemy Within will continue the story from 2016’s Batman: The Telltale Series. In the brief teaser, shown at the beginning of the long announcement trailer above, the Riddler reveals his return to Gotham City. Batman will have more to deal with than just the Riddler’s puzzles, though, as the Joker and a dangerous federal agent will pose threats to Batman and Gotham City. On top of that, Batman’s roots as Bruce Wayne will be shaken by the discovery that his father was corrupt, which leads to the possibility that Bruce’s company could be no more.

Telltale confirmed that Troy Baker will return as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and Anthony Ingruber will play the Joker once again.

Those who played Batman: The Telltale Series will be able to transfer their choices from season 1 to the new season, but Telltale claims that The Enemy Within will be accessible even for those who didn’t play the first season.

Episode 1 of The Enemy Within, “The Enigma,” will be available on August 8 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Mac, with iOS and Android releases planned for later in the year.

As with all Telltale Games, players can either purchase the episodes separately or pick up the season pass. A physical version of the season pass will be available in October.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

The fourth and final season of Telltale’s take on The Walking Dead will arrive in 2018 for consoles, PC, Mac, iOS and Android. Console platforms were not revealed, but at least PlayStation 4 and Xbox One appear to be a given. The Final Season is a working title, so it may end up with a more creative title like A New Frontier (season 3).

“We’ve been on this journey with Clementine since 2012. We had no idea that Clem was going to mean so much to players,” writer Mark Darin says (starting at the 4:33 mark in the SDCC trailer).

Clementine, the young protagonist we watched grow up throughout the previous three seasons, will have the lead role in the final season. While plot details were not made available, we last saw Clementine depart her companions to find A.J. at the end of season 3.

Creative director Alyssa Finley says, “Now, what she’s gonna do when she finds him? That is the story of season 4. That is the story of future Clem. Who she wants to be, who she wants to be with, and how she wants to be — those are decisions the player is going to make.”

The Wolf Among Us follow-up

The second season of The Wolf Among Us will arrive in the “second half of 2018 across all major gaming consoles and mobile devices.” The second season is currently untitled and no plot details were revealed, but just knowing that it exists is sure to have fans excited.

Players of 2014’s The Wolf Among Us (season 1) surely recall the cliffhanger ending that suggested a second season was incoming, but up until now, it has been unclear if and when Telltale would return to the dark and grim fantasy world.

While it is assumed that season 2 will address the loose plot threads of season 1, Telltale said it will be a “stand-alone product separate from season 1.”

Telltale confirmed that Adam Harrington and Erin Yvette will reprise their roles as Bigby Wolf and Snow White, respectively.