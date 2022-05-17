When it comes to challenging, rewarding experiences, the survival video game genre is at the top of its class, often featuring compelling gameplay, and equally as gripping storytelling. Survival games typically throw you into procedurally generated worlds against deadly creatures and harsh weather, all while your resources deplete over time. Though these kinds of games are exceedingly difficult at times, they’ve attracted a surprisingly wide audience, especially thanks to their high replay value. There’s something deeply satisfying about finding just the right types of materials to keep your character alive — even more so if you manage to outlive an attack against a terrifying group of enemies.
Better yet is the ability to take these kinds of games on the go. With that in mind, the Nintendo Switch is the perfect platform for survival games, allowing you to play on the TV, or in handheld mode whenever you’d like. The Nintendo Switch doesn’t offer as many survival games as the PS4 or PC, but there are still plenty of fantastic options to choose from on the handheld hybrid.
These are the best survival games on Nintendo Switch.
Terraria
Subnautica + Subnautica Below Zero Double Pack
Don't Starve
This War of Mine: Complete Edition
The Long Dark
The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition
Windbound
Minecraft
