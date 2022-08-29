The best Warzone RA 225 loadout

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is here, and it comes with a slew of new features, including the RA 225 SMG. This weapon is unlocked by reaching level 31 of the battle pass, but you don’t need to actually purchase anything to get your hands on this new firearm since it’s free. The RA 225 has made a great first impression, performing well at close to medium range. But how should you build it? And which Perks work best alongside the new SMG?

Here’s the best RA 225 Warzone loadout and how to use it.

RA 225 overview

While there’s still plenty of testing to be done, the RA 225 already seems like a worthy competitor amongst the top SMGs in the game. It competes up close and even excels at mid-range thanks to its time to kill (TTK) during its second damage drop-off. It’s also known for its fast rate of fire, which helps it excel up close. According to TrueGameData, the weapon has a rate of fire of over 840 RPM.

The other benefit of using the RA 225 is that it has multiple builds that work for various playstyles. For instance, you can build it to have a fast TTK, or you can deck it out as a sniper support weapon, with various options in between. Overall, we’ll need to wait for the seasonal changes to fall into place to see exactly where this weapon sits, but so far, it’s excellent.

The best RA 225 loadout

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle Recoil Booster Barrel Urban Rapid 11-inch Optic Slate Reflector Stock Moravec MB Underbarrel Mark VI Skeletal Magazine 9mm 55 Round Drums Ammunition Subsonic Rear Grip Taped Grip Perk Sleight of Hand Perk 2 Quick

With this build, it’s best to focus mostly on up-close performance to ensure you win most of your gunfights within 10 meters or so.

Start with the Recoil Booster Muzzle, which increases the RA 225’s fire rate and speeds up the TTK. This will help tremendously during those close-quarters engagements. Next, go with the Urban Rapid 11-inch Barrel for yet another fire-rate boost, making this weapon dramatically more effective up close.

After that, we typically recommend using the Slate Reflector Optic for SMG builds, but as always, use what you prefer (just make sure you don’t choose one that hurts aim down sights times). It’s also best to use the Moravec MB Stock for improved hip fire accuracy, movement speed, and sprint-to-fire speed.

Next, equip the Mark VI Skeletal Underbarrel for yet another boost to ADS speed, movement speed, and hip fire accuracy. When it comes to the Magazine, the best option is the 9mm 55 Round Drum. Keep in mind, this is ideal for Trios and Quads, but you can definitely get away with the lower mag sizes for smaller game modes.

Since this build doesn’t utilize a suppressor, you’ll want to equip the Subsonic Ammunition, which keeps you from appearing on the mini-map. Then, go with the Taped Grip for better sprint-to-fire speed, movement speed, and overall sprint speed.

As for weapon Perks, we advise using Sleight of Hand since the RA 225 has such a fast rate of fire. You’ll burn through ammo quickly, so being able to reload faster will no doubt save your life. Finish off the build with the Quick Perk 2 for faster sprint speed.

Perk 1 Quick Fix Perk 2 Tempered Perk 3 Amped

Perk selection often comes down to playstyle but some stand out above others. For starters, we almost always recommend using the Quick Fix Perk, especially if you’re an aggressive player. This Perk instantly regenerates health after securing an elimination or applying an armor plate. Then, use the Tempered Perk, allowing you to reach max armor by using only two plates instead of three. Finally, pick Amped for faster weapon swap speed.

Lethal Equipment Throwing Knife Tactical Equipment Stim

Once again, Equipment choices often come down to preference. We like using Throwing Knives, especially on Resurgence modes, since this item allows you to quickly finish off downed players without using ammo. You can then shift your focus immediately to other players spawning in. We also highly suggest using Stims to immediately begin health regeneration, even inside the gas.

