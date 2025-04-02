 Skip to main content
The Nintendo Switch 2: Launch date, hardware specs, and more

The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is officially announced, and it launches one June 5, 2025.

Nintendo’s latest console looks similar to its predecessor in many ways, but has taken a more sleek design with colorful highlights around its Joy-Cons. The Switch 2 has a better kickstand than the original Switch, and the Joy-Cons themselves are now magnetic compared to the sliding mechanisms of the first.

The first-look trailer in January told us the Switch 2 is larger and more sleek than the original, with a more rounded design on its corners compared to the sharper, blockier build of the Switch Dock. The Joy-Cons jumped in size, too, addressing some of the ergonomic concerns users had with the originals. The SR/SL buttons on the back of the Joy-Cons have also gotten a size increase, and you can flip the Joy-Con on its side to use it like a mouse.

The Nintendo Switch 2 screen is 7.9-inches with a 1080p screen and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with HDR support for better contrast in games. It also supports 3D audio for a better overall audio experience. It ships with 256GB of internal storage versus the 32GB of the original Switch — a whopping 8 times faster.

And in docked mode, the Nintendo Switch 2 can support 4K resolution. The fan comes with a built-in dock that keeps the system cool while in operation and helps maintain more stable performance.

The Nintendo Switch 2 sits in a Killswitch case.
Dbrand

The much-discussed “C” button is an active microphone button to utilize the GameChat function. The Nintendo Switch 2 console has a microphone built into the system, capable of picking up your voice from a distance and filtering out background noise. Screen-sharing is a new feature, too, that lets you see your friends’ screens — even while playing separate games.

The Nintendo Switch 2 supports backward compatibility with select Nintendo Switch games and cartridges, and the new Virtual Game Cart system makes it easy for players to transfer their existing libraries over so they have a full lineup of things to play as soon as the Switch 2 arrives.

Stay tuned to our live blog for ongoing coverage of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

