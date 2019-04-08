Share

Temperatures are rising and prices are falling. GameStop’s Spring Sale is underway and there are many deals to sift through before completing your online purchase or stepping into a local store. If you’re specifically looking for games or accessories for your PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro, we’ve got you covered.

The GameStop Spring Sale runs from April 7 to 20, and there are deals that run throughout the entire two-week event, as well as a few that are only available in the first or second week. If you’re starting from scratch and need a console, the PS4 or PS4 Pro will come with a full year of PlayStation Plus for free if you make your purchase during the Spring Sale. If you’re itching to step into a new level of gaming, you can get the PlayStation VR Astro Boy and Moss Bundle at the discounted price of $280.

If you’re looking for some new games to add to your PS4 library at a discount, you’re in luck. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 earned 4.5 stars in our review and can be purchased for $50 during the Spring Sale. Jump Force is another new experience that can be had for $50.

Resident Evil 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, Kingdom Hearts, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and FIFA 19 are all discounted down to $40. The deals on Resident Evil 2 and Jump Force last until April 13. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 gets discounted even more on April 14, all the way down to $30. During both weeks, Madden NFL 19 is $25, NBA 2K19 is $30, and Far Cry New Dawn is $20. If you purchase at least $50 in used games, you’ll get up to $10 in Rewards Cash.

As you’ll learn in our review of the PlayStation Classic, it doesn’t stand atop the pack when it comes to the recent influx of classic miniature consoles. Nevertheless, you may find value in getting it at less than half the price it sold for when it launched. The smaller take on Sony’s first home console launched at $100 and was soon cut down to $80, but you can get the PlayStation Classic for $40 during the GameStop Spring Sale. The device comes with 20 preloaded games, including Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy VII, and Twisted Metal.

When it comes to PS4 accessories, there are multiple options available to enhance your home gaming experience. HyperX has discounted a chunk of its lineup of headsets. For instance, the wired HyperX Cloud Core Pro is $60 and the wired HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro is down to $85. If you’re interested in something even further high-end, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro is $190, which is $60 off the regular price.

PlayStation 4 controllers, called the Dualshock 4, don’t have the best battery lives. You can make sure you keep them ready to go with a couple of items being discounted during the GameStop Spring Sale. The PS4 USB Dual Charging Station can keep two controllers juiced up for gaming action for just $17, while the $16 Complete Charging Station charges two controllers and one gaming headset. If storage is your biggest concern, you can add a hefty amount with the Seagate 4TB Game Drive for $110.

If you’re hoping to lock in some trade-in credit before digging into the GameStop Spring Sale, there are a couple of bonuses for PlayStation owners. PS4 Pro trade-ins get you $250 in store credit, while the original/slim PS4 gets $200 in trade-in credit. All games traded in during the first week, between April 7 and April 13, will earn an extra 50 percent.