Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gets a sparkly Fortnite crossover

Fans who purchase Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands through the Epic Games Store will be able to receive a new glider in Fortnite. The Diamond Pony Glider, which looks like Butt Stallion from the Borderlands series, is available with both pre-orders and regular purchases.

It will be included with all purchases made before March 25, 2023, giving players a full year to get their very own Wonderlands-themed glider in Fortnite.

Alongside the Diamond Pony Glider, Wonderlands will play host to a stacked lineup of post-launch content. Four new content drops, known as the Mirrors of Mystery, will allow players to access new levels and enemies. Each culminates in a tough boss fight that promises incredible loot as a reward. Each Mirror of Mystery is meant to be played more than once: The bosses will get tougher each time you play them, providing fresh challenges over time. Season Pass holders will receive all four drops as part of their purchase, but each Mirror of Mystery can also be purchased separately.

Alongside the Mirrors of Mystery, Wonderlands will also be getting an as-yet-unannounced seventh character class, which can be mixed and matched with other classes using the multiclass system, and a Butt Stallion-themed cosmetics pack, both of which are also included with the season pass.

The Chaos Chamber, Wonderlands‘ endgame area, will be getting its own additional content. The Chaos Chamber is a zone that creates random dungeon runs with customizable difficulty options that include waves of enemies to clear and unique bosses. When players complete a Mirror of Mystery run, the enemies and bosses featured in that zone will be added to the Chaos Chamber, increasing both the challenge and variety of subsequent runs.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases on March 25 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

