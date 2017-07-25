‘Titanfall 2’ cooperative horde mode is now available

Why it matters to you Titanfall 2 is a fantastic shooter, and the latest free update gives players even more to do.

Titanfall 2 is a fantastic competitive multiplayer shooter, with its unique mix of mech combat and traditional first-person shooting creating fast and intense action, but if you’re more interested in teaming up with other players, we have some good news. The game’s latest mode, “Frontier Defense,” is now available, and allows four players to team up against waves of enemies.

Players will have to work together to defend a giant Harvester — basically an oil drill but used for minerals — against five waves of “increasingly difficult enemies,” with four different difficulty modes available to choose from the start, as well as an extra “Insane” mode available at certain times.

Enemies in Frontier Defense don’t only include standard grunts and small robots — players will have to face off against enemy Titans as well. In the trailer, we see one Titan distracted by a player as another crash-lands on top of him with their own Titan — these are moments we’ve seen before in the competitive mode, but they look just as fun in a cooperative setting.

Five maps are currently supported for Frontier Defense: Homestead, Forwardbase Kodai, War Games, Blackwater Canal, and the new map Rise. Looking like it was pulled straight out of Nier: Automata, the map is filled with high walls and ziplines so that Pilots can make their way from point to point with ease.

If you haven’t picked up Titanfall 2 yet, you’ll have a chance to try it out from July 28 through July 30 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC. The trial version includes unlimited access to the multiplayer portion as well as “The Beacon” campaign mission.

Titanfall 2 didn’t meet Electronic Arts’ sales expectations, which is a shame considering how well designed it is. Since launch, a new Titan class has been introduced, five original Titanfall maps have been remastered, and special limited-time featured modes have been available. A real-time strategy game, Titanfall Assault, is also in the works with Particle City and Nexon. The game came as a replacement following the cancellation of the previous spinoff, Titanfall Frontline. You can sign up to pre-register for Titanfall Assault on the official website. It will be available on both iOS and Android.