Yareli is the latest addition to Warframe‘s staggering roster, giving players an agile new character that uses the devastating power of the ocean to decimate her foes. Like all Warframes before her, however, obtaining Yareli takes quite a bit of legwork.

While it’s certainly a time-consuming process to unlock Yareli, there’s nothing particularly tricky about it. Instead, you just need to know where to search for all her components and make time to gather up a bunch of fairly common resources.

Here’s what you need to know to craft Yareli in Warframe.

Required components for Yareli

Before you go out hunting for components, you’ll need to know what you’re looking for. As is the case with all Warframes, Yareli requires tons of different pieces in order for crafting to begin. Here’s what you’ll need to be on the lookout for:

Yareli Blueprint

Yareli Neuroptics

Yareli Chassis

Yareli Systems

3x Orokin Cells

25,000 Credits

Only once you’ve gathered all these components can the crafting process begin.

How to obtain the Yareli Blueprint

Your first step to obtaining Yareli is completing the new Waverider quest. So long as you’ve completed the Vox Solaris mission, you should have a message in your inbox asking you to head to Fortuna and take on the new quest.

The quest itself is fairly lengthy — and you’ll want to make sure you know how to handle a K-Drive — but there’s nothing particularly difficult about it. Take your time, follow those objective markers, and slowly work your way through the book of tasks. Once that’s finished, you’ll be rewarded with the Yareli Blueprint.

Build the Bash Lab in your Clan Dojo

Now that you’ve got your hands on her Blueprint, you can finally work toward collecting the rest of Yareli’s components. Unlike many other Warframes, you won’t be gunning down bosses or farming maps to unlock the Chassis, Neuroptics, and System. Instead, you’ll need to build the Bash Lab in your Clan Dojo. Keep in mind that building requirements for Bash Lab will vary based on Clan size, but these are the starting numbers:

Bash Lab requirements

450 Ferrite (found on Mercury, Earth, Neptune, and Orokin Void)

250 Circuits (found on Venus, Ceres, and Kuva Fortress)

100 Thermal Sludge (found in containers on Orb Vallis)

1 Forma (must be crafted or purchased)

1,000 credits

With the Bash Lab built, you can now start researching the remaining Yareli parts. Here are the requirements for all three:

Yareli Neuroptics

1 Detonite Injector (reward for completing Grineer Invasions)

1 Neurodes (found on Deimos, Earth, Lua, and Eris)

500 Rubedo (found on Earth, Pluto, Europa, and Sedna)

1,000 Alloy Plate (found on Jupiter, Venus, and Ceres)

10,000 Credits

Yareli Chassis

1 Mutagen Mass (can be crafted in the Bio Lab)

1 Morphics (found on Mars, Mercury, and Europa)

500 Polymer Bundle (found on Mercury, Uranus, and Venus)

1,000 Salvage (found on Jupiter and Mars)

10,000 credits

Yareli Systems

1 Fieldron (can be Crafted and is rewarded after completing Corpus Invasions)

1 Gallium (found on Mars and Uranus)

500 Circuits (found on Ceres and Venus)

1,000 Nano Spores (found on Neptune, Saturn, and Eris)

10,000 Credits

Start crafting Yareli

Once you’ve purchased the remaining Yareli parts, you can head back to your Orbiter and officially begin the crafting process. It’ll take a full 72 hours for it to complete — so feel free to use the time to knock out anything else on your to-do list.

Purchase the Sisters of Parvos Riptide Pack

If you don’t want to go through all the hassle of manually crafting Yareli, you can always pick up the new Sisters of Parvos Riptide Pack to gain immediate access to the Warframe. The DLC pack costs $39.99 and comes with the following content:

450 Platinum

Yareli Warframe

Ambassador Rifle

Waverider’s Heart Decoration

Ambassador Tenet Skin

Boomie Glaive Skin

Ventkid Noggle

Waverider #1 Poster

Kompressa Pistol

Merulina Syandana

Merulina Domestik Drone

Yareli Aquablade Sigil

Half the fun of a new Warframe is going through the crafting process, so we don’t recommend buying the DLC pack unless you’re eager to jump right into playing as the aquatic character.

Yareli skills overview

Yareli plays a bit different than other Warframes — not only does she have a variety of crowd control abilities, but she comes with her own unique K-Drive. Here are the four skills you’ll need to master after crafting Yareli.

Sea Snares: Form three water globules that seek out enemies and expand on contact, simultaneously damaging and immobilizing their victims.

Form three water globules that seek out enemies and expand on contact, simultaneously damaging and immobilizing their victims. Merulina: Summon Merulina, a rideable creature of the waves and the inspiration for K-Driving. Merulina protects Yareli by absorbing a large portion of incoming damage.

Summon Merulina, a rideable creature of the waves and the inspiration for K-Driving. Merulina protects Yareli by absorbing a large portion of incoming damage. Aquablades: Tear through foes with a trio of orbiting aquatic blades.

Tear through foes with a trio of orbiting aquatic blades. Riptide: Drag enemies into a crushing maelstrom and then blow them away in a watery burst. Each enemy trapped in the vortex increases the burst’s damage.

