Activision will replace Warzone’s beloved Rebirth Island with a new map called Fortune’s Keep. The map will reportedly come to Warzone alongside season 4, which is set to start on or around June 22. A map of the new Fortune’s Keep island can be seen below, courtesy of the official Call of Duty Twitter account.

Thank you to our community for helping reveal Fortune's Keep, a new #Warzone Resurgence map, where the amount of danger and action is second only to its riches 💰🏆💥 Coming soon 🌴 pic.twitter.com/MzVuKATvF7 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 13, 2022

The map was revealed in a peculiar way, as Activision sent out real-life cakes to various Call of Duty influencers, with partial images of the new map on top. Eventually, the community pieced together the map in its entirety.

For some reason @CallofDuty sent me a Cake, wonder if it has anything to do with new map that is supposed to be fast paced and close quarters. Thoughts?#WarzoneResurgence #FortunesKeep pic.twitter.com/wSl0YuFjfv — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) June 13, 2022

Fortune’s Keep will reportedly be more than three times the size of Rebirth Island. It will offer many more avenues for action and preserve the fast-paced gameplay style Rebirth Island players know and love. According to leaker The Ghost of Hope, Rebirth Island will be nuked to make way for Fortune’s Keep, though this has not been confirmed by Activision. It’s possible a new limited-time event will take place prior to the forthcoming season that explains why Fortune’s Keep will replace Rebirth Island.

Rebirth Island was beloved by the community, partly because it offered a much faster-paced take on the battle royale formula. It was limited to only 40 players, meaning matches were often brisk when compared to the battles in Verdansk and Caldera, which were capped at 120 players. Rebirth Island also allows players to respawn infinitely so long as at least one teammate is alive, making it much more approachable than the traditional battle royale mode. Fortune’s Keep will still utilize that respawn mechanic, though it’ll likely add a substantial number of new changes as well.

