Fortnite Guardian Shield: locations and how to use

As part of a January 2023 Fortnite update, Epic Games has introduced a handful of new changes, including the removal of many Christmas-themed items. One new feature is the implementation of the Guardian Shield, which adds another layer of strategy when used correctly. This new item is tied to a series of in-game challenges, incentivizing players to give it a try. But where can you find the Guardian Shield and how does it work?

Here’s what you need to know about the Guardian Shield in Fortnite.

Where to find the Guardian Shield

Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to guarantee getting a Guardian Shield, as they appear as random drops from chests across the map. With that in mind, we suggest visiting high-traffic areas that contain lots of chests — preferably spots with Oathbound Chests. These are the large white chests that contain rarer loot and can be found in main hubs that aren’t covered in snow, such as The Citadel. Regular chests yield Guardian Shields, too, though. We had luck finding them at Lonely Labs, but other areas contain the Guardian Shield, as well. You can also pick one up from eliminated enemies.

How to use the Guardian Shield

There are a couple of mechanics tied to the Guardian Shield itself. The most straightforward feature allows you to block enemy gunfire, grenades, and rockets, by using the right trigger. Keep in mind, blocking does deplete the shield’s energy, which is denoted by a green bar to the right of the item’s icon in your list of items. It does recharge, so you’ll want to be aware of that as you use it.

You can also throw the item down to create a stationary shield that works much more effectively in terms of blocking enemy fire. Remember to pick it up after you’re finished, as well.

