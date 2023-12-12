 Skip to main content
How to start the Upheaval in Jingxiang DLC in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Billy Givens
By

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty‘s core campaign is overflowing with missions, loot, and more that provide tons of playtime for the average player, but that hasn’t stopped Team Ninja from adding even more into the game with a thrilling trio of DLCs. The game’s final piece of downloadable content comes by way of the Upheaval of Jingxiang, providing fresh main and sub-missions, a brand-new Whip weapon to use, and an even harder difficulty for true enthusiasts to clear.

If you’re ready to dive in and see how Team Ninja is wrapping up Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we’ll tell you how to start the Upheaval of Jingxiang DLC below.

A soldier in red looks over a burning village.
Koei Tecmo

How to start the Upheaval in Jingxiang DLC

Before you can begin your journey through the Upheavel of Jingxiang DLC, you’ll first have to purchase the content from your platform’s storefront as either a standalone purchase or as part of the Season Pass. Afterward, you can download a small patch that will unlock access to the DLC.

To be able to start the new missions in the DLC, however, you’ll have to have progressed in the main campaign far enough to have completed the 16th battlefield, “The Crouching Tiger Roars.” Once you’ve done so, you should notice your missions list now contains an additional section called “Ex 3.” Scroll over to this segment to begin your adventure through Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty‘s final story content, including all-new main and sub-battlefields filled with some of the toughest fights the game has to offer.

