If there's one thing besides your gun that you need to ensure is customized just perfectly in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, it's definitely the layout of your perks. You get to choose one perk from each of the four categories, and you'll want to be sure they match ideally with your playstyle. As such, your perfect perk selections will ultimately come down to personal taste, but we've compiled a list of the two best perks from each category that we feel will be useful on the widest variety of loadouts. Read on to see what we've chosen as the best perks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Best vest perks

The best perk for your vest slot depends a lot on your playstyle. If you find that you're a run-and-gun type, you may prefer the Gunner Vest since it spawns you with the maximum amount of ammo while also providing faster reload speed for every gun. That being said, the Engineer Vest can be invaluable for those who want to take things slow because it shows you killstreaks and field equipment through walls, which can save your life by letting you know exactly what to expect in the next room and letting you plan accordingly.

Best gloves perks

The best perk for your gloves slot is generally going to be the Scavenger Gloves due to them allowing you to restock ammo off of fallen players, keeping you in the fight longer if you can manage to keep dropping your foes. However, you may prefer the faster weapon swapping that comes with the Quick-Grip Gloves in certain cases, particularly if you find that you're frequently swapping to your sidearm to finish off your enemies.

Best boots perks

The best perk for your boots slot is either the Lightweight Boots or Covert Sneakers. The former grants you noticeably faster movement speed both on land and in water, while the former completely reduces your footstep audio to make you significantly sneakier as you run around the map looking for your next kill. If you're a guns-blazing kind of player, Lightweight may actually work best at letting you rapidly approach other players, but being able to slink around with Covert Sneakers is definitely unmatched for those taking things a little slower.

Best gear perks

The best perk for your gear slot is probably Mission Control Commlink, as it reduces the number of kills required to earn killstreaks, which will in turn provide you with even more options in combat. However, don't sleep on Ghost T/V Camo either, as this will stop you from showing up on your opponents' radar while you're moving, making their UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors useless when it comes to you.