How to play co-op in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Stepping into the dangerous lands of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be harsh on most players. Early on, the game is especially challenging, even for veterans of the soulslike genre. While it isn't a sequel to either a souls game or the developer's previous Nioh series, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty does build on the base of those games, with the option to call in friends to join you in battle. While not as esoteric to unlock as in some other games in the genre, there are still a few hoops to jump through if you want to play co-op in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 30 minutes What You Need Defeat Zhang Liang

Aquire at least one Tiger Seal

How to start co-op in Wo Long

The two requirements for starting co-op are to beat the first boss, Zhang Liang, and to get at least one item called a Tiger Seal. Beating the first boss is really the main barrier, as you will need to overcome this first difficulty spike solo before being able to rely on friends.

Step 1: After beating Zhang Liang and finding a Tiger Seal via random drops, find a Battle Flag.

Step 2: Rest at the Battle Flag and select Online Lobby.

Step 3: Choose the Co-op option.

Step 4: Choose the Recruit option if you are going to host the game. You will be given a six-digit code to give to your friend that will let them join your session.

Step 5: If you're not hosting, choose Join co-op by password and input the code given to you by your friend hosting the game.

Step 6: If you want to play with anyone, not necessarily a friend, select the Recruit option for random matchmaking.

Unlike games like Elden Ring, Wo Long won't automatically end after beating a level or boss. You can continue playing together as long as you like without having to spend more Tiger Seals.

Editors' Recommendations