How to start the Conqueror of Jiangdong DLC in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Billy Givens
By

The main campaign of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is already packed with content right out of the gate, but Team Ninja has opted to expand upon an already substantial offering with DLC. Similar to the game’s first additional content drop, Battle of Zhongyuan, the game’s second DLC, Conqueror of Jiangdong, brings extra levels and difficulty settings, a new weapon you can wield against your foes, plenty of armor to grind for, and even an entirely new endgame activity. When you’re ready to dive in and get at it, here’s how to start Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty‘s Conqueror of Jiangdong DLC.

How to start the Conqueror of Jiangdong DLC

Before you can begin the Conqueror of Jiangdong DLC, you’ll need to first buy the content via your platform’s respective storefront either as a standalone purchase or as part of the Season Pass. You can then download the small patch that unlocks the DLC’s levels and other goodies in-game. The next step is to open the game and load up your save.

In order to access the Conqueror of Jiangdong missions, you’ll have to first be sure you’ve progressed far enough into the game’s main campaign to have completed the ninth mission “Darkness over the Hanshui River.” Afterward, you should notice that an additional section called “Ex 2” is available in your missions list. By scrolling over to it, you can begin tackling all of the new content, which includes multiple main missions and sub-battlefields that are exclusive to the DLC.

