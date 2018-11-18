Digital Trends
Get an Xbox One S or PlayStation 4 for just $200 at GameStop starting Sunday

Gabe Gurwin
By

Black Friday is later this week, but if you’ve been itching to get your hands on a new game console for cheap, you don’t have to deal with the long lines. GameStop is offering an early Black Friday sale today, and it includes big savings on the Xbox One S and PlayStation 4.

From today through November 26, you can purchase the Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle for $200, a full $100 off its standard price. The bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console with a full download of Minecraft, as well as the Creators Pack and Starter Pack DLC and 1,000 Minecoins. As a sandbox and creation game, the possibilities in Minecraft are nearly limitless, making it the perfect first title to play on your new system. Thanks to the Bedrock update, you can also enjoy the game with players on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and even mobile.

Want some games to go along with your system? Several new titles are on sale now, including Forza Horizon 4 for $40, Sea of Thieves for $30, and State of Decay 2 for $20. All three can be played with friends, so make sure you sign up for Xbox Live Gold — a free trial is typically included with new systems.

If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 4 instead, GameStop also has a great deal on that console. You can buy the 1TB PlayStation 4 “slim” model for $200 — also a $100 discount — and GameStop will throw in a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man for free. It’s one of the best action games of the year, perfectly re-creating the hero’s web-swinging along with snappy, acrobatic combat and a well-written story. It’s also absolutely gorgeous, and if you own an HDR-enabled television, you’re in for a visual treat.

A number of games are going to be on sale at the same time, and if you spend at least $35, you’ll get free shipping on your whole order. Games priced at $40 include God of War and Detroit: Become Human, while Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will be available for just $15. If you’re looking to pick up some extra PS4 controllers to go along with your system, they can be yours for $39 each.

