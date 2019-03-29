Share

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is one of the best games of 2019 thus far, and it’s the perfect first game for a new Xbox One S system. If you haven’t yet purchased the game or Microsoft’s console, you can get the Xbox One S The Division 2 bundle at Target right now, and you’ll also get a $50 gift card at no extra cost.

The bundle includes:

White 1TB Xbox One S

Wireless controller

Standard copy of The Division 2

One-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold

One-month trial to Xbox Game Pass

$50 gift card for Target

Xbox Game Pass offers unlimited access to a vault of games on the Xbox One, including all recent first-party Microsoft titles. These are downloaded rather than streamed, so you can play them without worrying about internet speed affecting your performance.

The Xbox One S is the less-expensive version of the Xbox One family, which also includes the more powerful Xbox One X. Though it can’t play games in 4K, the Xbox One S supports HDR and it includes a 4K Blu-ray player for watching UHD films. It also features an internal power supply, which the first Xbox One model did not. The console runs quietly and at a cool temperature, letting you put all of your focus on the games you’re playing. It’s a great halfway point between affordability and raw power that can satisfy most casual gaming experiences.

The Division 2 is Ubisoft’s sequel to the original 2016 game, and we gave it a 9 out of 10, calling it a “thoroughly engaging shooter.” It moves the action from New York City to Washington D.C. and puts more focus on endgame content than its predecessor. It retains the engaging loot and progression system from the first entry, as well as the Dark Zone competitive multiplayer. The Dark Zone sees players working together to acquire powerful gear, but they’re able to turn on each other at any point and attempt to steal it all for themselves. Even fellow Division agents can’t truly trust each other when high-end loot is on the line.

The Xbox One S 1TB The Division 2 bundle will be available with the gift card through March 30. If you prefer a different game, identically priced bundles featuring Battlefield V, Minecraft, or NBA 2K19 are also available.